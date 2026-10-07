Metaday Launches The AI Execution Engine For Hiring, And Introduces A New Category: Hiring Execution

MetaDay, the AI Execution Engine for Hiring. Run by AI. Decided by you.

AI made finding candidates easy and multiplied the work after. MetaDay runs the whole hire, outreach to offer, while the decision stays human.

- Roi Elco, Founder & CEO, MetaDayNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI didn't solve hiring. It multiplied the problem.For the first time in history, companies can generate hundreds of qualified candidates in minutes. The bottleneck is no longer finding people. It is everything that happens after.Instead of reaching out to twenty candidates a week, hiring teams now reach out to two hundred. They still have to sell the opportunity, answer questions, align expectations, conduct phone screens, coordinate interviews, negotiate offers, and keep candidates engaged while competing companies are trying to hire the same people.AI didn't eliminate that work. It multiplied it. The consequence is simple: the better AI becomes at discovering candidates, the more execution hiring teams are expected to absorb.Today, MetaDay launches the world's first AI Execution Engine for Hiring, and introduces a new category: Hiring Execution.A hiring manager briefs the AI once, chooses from hundreds of proven hiring runs, adjusts the boundaries if needed, and clicks Run. From there, MetaDay runs the hire: it sources the market, reaches out and follows up, gets the best candidates on a real call to sell them the opportunity, aligns expectations, and negotiates. It comes back only when your judgment is needed, handing the hiring manager the top three, decision-ready, for the final interview and the final decision.That decision always belongs to the hiring team. Everything else is execution.Run by AI. Decided by you.In one early deployment, World Mobile Group filled an open QA Specialist role in a single working day. From opening the role to a signed hire, the candidate completed interviews, validation, and an introductory call, then accepted the role, joined the company's Slack workspace, and was ready to start before the end of the day."When we needed a QA Specialist, MetaDay's AI Hiring Execution carried us from opening the role to a signed hire in one working day. We made the hiring decision. MetaDay executed everything else. This is what I expect from AI: the work gets done, we make the call, and the business moves forward."Micky Watkins, CEO, World Mobile GroupIn its first 30 days in market, MetaDay has delivered five signed hires for companies including World Mobile Group. The company is also partnering with Mondzorggilde, one of the Netherlands' largest dental care groups, and will begin running its hiring in the coming weeks.MetaDay's AI Execution Engine for Hiring is patent pending."Finding candidates stopped being the bottleneck years ago. Execution didn't. We built the layer that hiring has always been missing. People build culture. Technology should run the execution."Roi Elco, Founder and CEO, MetaDayMetaDay is available now at metaday.About MetaDayMetaDay is the AI Execution Engine for Hiring. It runs the operational work that turns candidates into hires, from sourcing and outreach to phone screening, interview coordination, expectation alignment, follow-up, and negotiation, while leaving the final hiring decision entirely with the customer.Media contactRoi Elco, Founder and CEO, MetaDay...metaday

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MetaDay: The AI Execution Engine for Hiring

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MetaDay Launches the AI Execution Engine for Hiring, and Introduces a New Category: Hiring Execution News Provided By MetaDay October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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