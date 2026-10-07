Age Concern Hampshire Calls For Volunteers To Support Local Social Groups

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is calling for volunteers into help bring older people together through its Social Groups.

The charity's Social Groups provide welcoming spaces where older people can meet others, enjoy conversation and take part in activities including quizzes, games, gentle exercise, crafts and singing.

Volunteers play an important role in creating the friendly and welcoming atmosphere that makes the groups so valuable to the people who attend.

Volunteering could involve making tea and coffee, chatting with attendees, joining in with games and activities, or simply helping people feel welcome, safe and included. There may also be some light preparation or setting up, but the main focus is spending time with people and helping everyone enjoy their time together.

No specialist experience is needed. Age Concern Hampshire provides support and relevant training, so volunteers are not expected to know everything from day one.

For volunteers, the role can also be a chance to meet new people, become more involved in their local community, learn new skills and enjoy new experiences.

One Age Concern Hampshire volunteer said:“Volunteering gives me a sense of purpose. It's nice to feel needed and to know that I'm making a difference.”

The impact of the groups can be significant for those who attend. One attendee described the support as a“lifeline”, while another said the groups give her and her husband somewhere to enjoy themselves together.

Lucy Wheeler, Head of Marketing at Age Concern Hampshire, said:“Our Social Groups are about much more than an activity each week. They give people somewhere to go, people to see and the chance to feel part of their local community.

“Our volunteers are a huge part of what makes that possible. You don't need specialist experience, just a friendly approach and a couple of hours to spare.”

Volunteers are currently needed in Totton, Fordingbridge, Kingsclere and Whitchurch.

To find out more, call Age Concern Hampshire on 01962 868545 or email [email protected].