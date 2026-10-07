Rising Staffing Costs Push Medical Practices To Rethink The Traditional Front Office

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Rising labor costs and hiring challenges are leading medical practices to rethink which front office roles need to be in-office and which can be remote.

- Dr. Rishin ShahTHE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rising staffing costs and continued difficulty hiring medical support staff are prompting healthcare practices to reconsider which front office responsibilities truly need to be handled inside the office.Rather than simply adding more employees to the front desk, some practices are moving toward a hybrid staffing model that combines in-office employees, dedicated remote healthcare staff, and automation. The approach allows practices to distribute administrative work differently while maintaining patient access and reducing pressure on existing teams.According to the Medical Group Management Association, median compensation for medical receptionists has increased 22% over the past five years. MGMA also reported that 56% of practices said hiring medical assistants became more difficult during the past year."Most practices don't have a shortage of work. They have a shortage of people with enough time to get the work done," said Dr. Rishin Shah, CEO of GoLean. "When every phone call, referral, scheduling request, and insurance question has to be handled by someone sitting inside the office, the practice becomes very difficult to scale."Patient Access Adds to the Staffing ChallengeStaffing problems can quickly become patient access problems.Experian Health's 2026 State of Patient Access Survey found that 64% of healthcare providers say staffing shortages reduce patient access, up from 57% the previous year.Much of that pressure is concentrated at the front office. Employees may be answering phones while checking in patients, responding to scheduling requests, coordinating referrals, and working through insurance issues at the same time.MGMA reported earlier this year that eligibility and prior authorization work accounted for 45% of respondents' most time-consuming phone activity, while scheduling accounted for another 31%."When someone walks into the office, the person at the front desk should be able to focus on that patient instead of choosing between the person standing in front of them and a phone that won't stop ringing," said Dr. Shah. "Remote support gives practices another way to divide the workload."More Practices Are Separating the Work From the LocationThe changing staffing model is based on a relatively simple question: Which responsibilities actually require someone to be physically present?Patient check-in and other face-to-face responsibilities generally remain with the in-office team. Tasks such as answering phones, scheduling and rescheduling appointments, managing referrals, insurance verification, prior authorization support and patient follow-up can often be handled remotely.Dedicated remote healthcare staff differ from traditional shared call centers because they work specifically with an individual practice and can be trained on its providers, systems, scheduling rules, and workflows.Automation is also becoming part of the model. MGMA reported that automation and process improvements represented more than half of practice leaders' planned cost-cutting initiatives for 2026.Technology can reduce repetitive work, but many patient interactions still require a person who understands the practice and can respond to situations that do not fit neatly into an automated process."The question is changing," said Dr. Shah. "Instead of asking whether someone can work remotely, practices are starting to ask which responsibilities actually require someone to be physically in the office. That's a very different way to think about staffing."Preparing for a Different Front OfficeAs practices plan for 2027, staffing pressures are expected to remain an important operational concern. MGMA identified workforce as the largest area of new investment among medical practice leaders in 2026.For practices already struggling to recruit and retain enough administrative support, the answer may not simply be hiring more people into the same traditional structure. It may mean redesigning how front office work is divided among in-office staff, dedicated remote team members and technology.About GoLeanGoLean provides dedicated remote healthcare professionals who work as an extension of medical practice teams. GoLean team members support functions including patient calls, scheduling, referrals, insurance verification, prior authorization support and other administrative workflows.Unlike shared call center models, GoLean provides dedicated team members who can be trained around each practice's providers, systems and processes.For more information, visit GoLean.

Dr. Rishin Shah

Golean Health

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Rising Staffing Costs Push Medical Practices to Rethink the Traditional Front Office News Provided By Newton Health October 07, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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