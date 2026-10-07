SECURITIES CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Mr. Cooper Group Investors Who Received Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Shares In Connection With Rocket's Acquisition Of Mr. Cooper In October 2025 To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action law firm, has filed a securities class action against Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket"). According to the complaint, the class includes former Mr. Cooper Group (“Mr. Cooper”) shareholders who acquired newly issued Rocket common stock in exchange for Mr. Cooper securities pursuant to the October 1, 2025 stock-for-stock transaction (the“Merger”) by which Rocket merged with and acquired Mr. Cooper (the“Class”).

Rocket is a Detroit-based financial technology company with a platform of mortgage, real estate, and personal finance businesses such as Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans. Rocket states that its“proprietary technology platform is designed to deliver a seamless, AI-driven homeownership experience, integrating home search, mortgage origination, title and closing, and personal financial management.” Rocket further claims to“demonstrate a consistent ability to develop and scale technology-driven solutions that enhance client experiences, automate operations, and extend its capabilities to partners.”

The complaint alleges the offering materials for the Merger“contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements therein not misleading.”

By the commencement of the securities class action, Rocket shares have traded below $12 per share, an over 30% decline from the amount paid per share in the Merger exchange.

If you are a former Mr. Cooper investor with losses, please fill out this form, email ..., or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country's largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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