Chicago Divorce Attorney Michael Ian Bender Highlights Privacy Strategies For High-Profile Divorce

CHICAGO, IL - October 7, 2026 – Illinois divorce filings are generally treated as public record, leaving business owners, executives, and other high-profile spouses exposed to disclosure of financial and personal details unless they plan ahead. Chicago divorce attorney Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) highlights the legal tools available to limit that exposure in a high-profile Chicago divorce.

According to Chicago divorce attorney Michael Ian Bender, privacy in an Illinois divorce generally involves two separate protections: a confidentiality clause that restricts what spouses can disclose outside the case, and a sealing or impoundment order that restricts what the public can access in the court file itself. "Those two tools solve different problems," Bender explains. "A confidentiality clause controls what you and your spouse can say publicly, while sealing controls what a stranger can pull from the clerk's office, and in many high-profile cases both are needed together."

Chicago divorce attorney Michael Ian Bender notes that sealing divorce records is not automatic under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 8, and a spouse seeking that protection must show good cause, such as trade secrets, proprietary business information, or safety concerns, rather than a general desire to avoid embarrassment. Judges more often grant narrow requests targeting specific documents, such as financial affidavits, business valuations, or tax records, than a broad request to seal an entire case file, and the other spouse or a member of the public may have an opportunity to object.

Attorney Bender adds that a marital settlement agreement can include a non-disclosure clause barring both spouses from sharing financial terms, asset values, or personal details with the press or the public. "A well-drafted confidentiality clause defines exactly what's covered, who's bound by it, and what happens if someone breaches it," he notes. "Vague language is much harder to enforce later, and the strongest agreements include survival language confirming the obligation continues after the divorce is final."

Bender points out that a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can also protect privacy by resolving major financial issues before they become contested in court, reducing the need for the public filings, testimony, and exhibits that often accompany a disputed property division. He notes that these agreements can include their own confidentiality provisions covering asset values and financial disclosures, which can be especially important for business owners seeking to keep proprietary company information out of a public courtroom dispute.

Co-founding partner Molly E. Caesar, a certified mediator, notes that mediation and collaborative divorce generally offer more privacy than contested litigation because negotiations happen outside the courtroom. "When spouses reach an agreement through mediation, the court typically only sees the final settlement and judgment, not the negotiations themselves," Caesar says. "That alone keeps a lot of sensitive information out of the public file, though mediation works best when both spouses are willing to disclose their finances fully."

The firm represents business owners, executives, physicians, and other high-profile clients throughout Chicago and Cook County who are navigating privacy concerns during a high-asset divorce, including matters that combine protective orders, sealed exhibits, and carefully drafted settlement filings.

Bender notes that if confidential information is leaked in violation of a protective order or settlement clause, the injured spouse may pursue contempt of court, a breach-of-contract claim, or emergency injunctive relief to stop further disclosure, and that acting quickly is often important to limiting additional harm. He adds that the strength of any enforcement action often depends on how clearly the original clause defined what information was confidential, who was bound by it, and what remedies applied to a breach.

Attorney Bender notes that reducing media attention typically requires combining several measures rather than relying on one strategy, including protective orders governing how discovery materials are used, careful drafting of petitions and motions to avoid unnecessary disclosure, and directing media inquiries through legal counsel rather than public statements or social media.

For high-profile spouses in Chicago, protecting privacy requires planning before sensitive information becomes part of the public record. Discussing confidentiality clauses, sealing motions, and mediation options with an attorney early in the process can help limit unnecessary exposure.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based law firm that helps clients protect privacy and confidentiality during divorce. Led by attorneys Michael Ian Bender and Molly E. Caesar, the firm represents clients throughout Chicago and Cook County. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

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