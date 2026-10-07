AHOY Appoints Kamil Hilali As Independent Director

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AHOY, the group building the world's leading deployed Sovereign Physical AI platform, today announced the appointment of Kamil Hilali to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mr. Hilali is Group CEO of TASC Towers Holding, an independent digital infrastructure platform operating across the Middle East and North Africa. He previously served as Group Chief Strategy Officer of Zain Group, where he led the development and execution of the 4Sight and 4WARD strategies underpinning Zain evolution from a mobile operator into a diversified digital and infrastructure TechCo, leading landmark M&A, capital restructurings, IPOs and tower divestments. He serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Zain KSA, and began his career in asset management at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York and in private equity within the KIPCO-affiliated North Africa Holding Company. He holds an MBA from Suffolk University, a Master's in Finance from London Business School, and completed the Venture Capital Unlocked program at Stanford University.

Mr. Hilali joins AHOY at a pivotal moment, as the Group enters its scale phase, moving from category creation to category leadership across Physical AI, Sovereign AI, and the emerging MENA Third Pole, with a strategic capital raise, sovereign-grade deployments, and international expansion underway in parallel. His combination of large-scale infrastructure operating experience, cross-border M&A judgment, and deep MENA capital-markets fluency will support AHOY as it enters its next phase of growth.

“Kamil is the right director at the right time,” said Jamil Shinawi, Founder and CEO of AHOY.” He brings infrastructure operating rigor, strategic clarity, and global capital markets fluency, built over two decades of transforming digital infrastructure businesses. His experience strengthens our Board and sharpens the ambition of our platform as we scale Sovereign Physical AI from the region to the world.”

The appointment is effective immediately, with statutory director filings underway.