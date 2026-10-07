MP: Two Cheetahs From Kuno To Be Released In New Durgavati Reserve

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to release two cheetahs brought from Kuno National Park into Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve on Wednesday, making it the third habitat for cheetahs in the state after Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Special arrangements have been made across approximately 439 hectares of the reserve for the safety and adaptation of the cheetahs. A secure habitat equipped with modern enclosures, known as bomas, and other facilities has been prepared for them, according to an official release.

About Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

The Forest Department has made arrangements for the safety, regular monitoring and healthcare of the cheetahs. A safe and suitable ecosystem has also been developed for other wildlife inhabiting the area. Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, also known as Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, is the largest tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and is spread across approximately 2,339 square kilometres in Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur districts. The reserve was established in 1997 and was granted tiger reserve status on September 20, 2023, after the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary was integrated into the tiger reserve. The reserve is home to diverse wildlife, including tigers, leopards, chital, sambar, nilgai and bears. The area is also important for the conservation of endangered Indian vulture species.

Boost to Tourism and Local Economy

The move is expected to give a boost to wildlife tourism in Sagar and the wider Bundelkhand region, while creating opportunities for employment and strengthening the local economy. The presence of cheetahs is expected to attract tourists from different parts of the country, benefiting people associated with hotels, resorts, homestays, transportation, tourist guides, vehicle drivers, small businesses and handicrafts.

Cheetah Population Update

The total cheetah population in the country has increased to 60 on October 5, 2026, after an Indian-born female cheetah, KJP21, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park. Of the total 60 cheetahs, 41 have been born in India.

Details of Cheetah Translocation

Today, a male cheetah Tholo and female CCB-3 will be brought from Kuno National Park to Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve. Following their transfer, 54 cheetahs will remain at Kuno. Apart from this, at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, South African-origin male cheetahs Prabhas and Pavak, female Dheera, and female Radha, which was brought from Botswana and released in September 2026, are currently present. With the release of the two cheetahs in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh's cheetah reintroduction programme will enter a new phase, expanding the species' habitat beyond Kuno and Gandhi Sagar. (ANI)

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