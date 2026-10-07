Opposition Seeks President Murmu's Appointment Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition parties on Wednesday sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu regarding the issues of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.

This follows the October 6 protest carried out by the INDIA bloc leaders against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Opposition members of Parliament for a lunch meeting at 1 PM in the national capital, where lawmakers are set to sign a letter seeking an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Wednesday.

Opposition's 'Save Democracy' Campaign

The INDIA bloc has been demanding answers from the Election Commission over the issue and has accused the poll panel of failing to address its concerns. The Opposition's protest formed part of its broader“Save Democracy” campaign.

Earlier on Tuesday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties had marched towards Nirvachan Sadan but were stopped by barricades. The protest was followed by a sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan, where Rahul Gandhi claimed that around 300 Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit their concerns.

Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were later detained by Delhi Police. Rahul Gandhi had defended the protest, saying the Opposition merely wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and ask questions about the electoral roll revision.

Election Commission Clarifies Stance

Following the protest, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that no political party had sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm. In a statement issued, the ECI said Delhi Police informed it around 4 pm that a delegation of about 240 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe.

The poll panel said it considered the proposed venue and the manner in which the meeting was sought“unusual” in view of its established protocol. The Election Commission said it later considered sending its most senior executive officer to the venue to receive the memorandum from the Opposition MPs, but the offer was rejected. (ANI)

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