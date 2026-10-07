Former US Army Major Nidal Hasan To Be Executed By Firing Squad, Making It First Military Execution In 60 Years: Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Pentagon on Monday (local time) announced that it would use a firing squad to execute Nidal Hasan, a former US Army major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009 in an attack the gunman later described as retaliation for US wars in the Muslim world. The execution would be the first military execution in over 60 years.

In a post on X, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said, "Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended - and President Donald J. Trump has approved - death by US Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack." The post added, "The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgment Day for Hasan has finally come."

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According to acting US Army Secretary Adam Telle, Hasan's execution by firing squad will take place on 3 December at Fort Hood, Texas, Reuters reported.

Nidal Hasan case: What we know

According to reports, in 2009, Hasan, an Army psychiatrist from Virginia, shot dead 13 soldiers at the base in Texas and injured 32 others. The attack took place in a crowded medical building where soldiers were awaiting check-ups and vaccines. In court, he later admitted that he was the gunman and apologised for "any mistakes". During his court-martial in 2013, Hasan said he believed he was protecting Muslims and the Taliban in Afghanistan. BBC reported that the 5 November 2009 killings marked the deadliest non-combat attack ever recorded at a US military base.

US to see first military execution in decades

According to reports, the US military last executed someone in 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was hanged at Fort Leavenworth. During World War II, Pvt. Eddie Slovik was executed by firing squad in France in 1945 for desertion.

Under military law, a death sentence cannot be carried out without the US president's approval. It must also undergo appellate review, with a final ruling confirming its legality before the execution can proceed.

In 1983, the US Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces ruled that the military death penalty was unconstitutional. An executive order issued by then-President Ronald Reagan restored it the following year.

Military executions operate under a separate system from state executions, which account for most executions in the US. Capital punishment remains legally available in 27 states, as well as under military and federal law.

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Death by firing squad is rather uncommon in the US, with an execution by firing squad carried out last year in South Carolina, a first for the state and the first use of the method in the country in 15 years. There are four other states that allow the use of a firing squad, including Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Trump backs federal death penalty

US President Donald Trump has been a strong advocate of the federal death penalty and reinstated it last year after he returned to the White House for a second term. In January 2025, he signed an executive order that described capital punishment as "an essential tool for deterring and punishing those who would commit the most heinous crimes and acts of lethal violence against American citizens".

The Trump administration recently expanded the methods permitted to execute those convicted of the most serious federal crimes, adding firing squads, electrocution, and gas asphyxiation. The number of federal execution options has been expanded partially because of increasing difficulties in obtaining drugs for lethal injections, which have also proved challenging to carry out for different reasons.