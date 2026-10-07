MCD Deploys 57,000 Safai Mitras For Delhi's Winter Pollution Fight

Road Maintenance and Cleaning Initiatives

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma informed that around 6,127 km of MCD roads are being manually swept by nearly 57,000 Safai Mitras as the civic body has stepped up enforcement and pollution-control measures ahead of the winter. He further stressed that MCD has taken up resurfacing and strengthening of 1,202 km of roads this year and repaired 6,797 potholes between April and August.

As part of the Deep Cleaning Drive, launched on May 18, around 2,900 metric tonnes of silt have been removed.

Advanced Dust Control Technology

MCD is using 66 mechanical sweeping machines, which collect around 180 tonnes of dust daily. The corporation has proposed 70 more such machines, floated a tender for 40 additional machines and plans to deploy 1,000 litter picker machines as well.

MCD has also deployed 167 water sprinklers and 28 mobile anti-smog guns on roads. Another 20 anti-smog guns are at C & D facilities, dumpsites and Waste-to-Energy plants, while 15 are installed at MCD high-rise buildings. Twelve additional sprinklers/anti-smog guns have been procured.

Enforcement and Greening Efforts

Under the Winter Action Plan, joint enforcement teams will strictly monitor biomass burning, construction and demolition dust, unauthorised fuel use and illegal dumping of C & D waste. The civic body is also keeping special watch on 46 DPCC-identified pollution hotspots through nodal officers and monitoring teams across 11 revenue districts.

MCD has further stepped up its green cover drive, planting 4,00,282 plants between April and August, including 1,26,866 trees, 2,69,882 shrubs and 3,534 bamboo plants. It has also achieved its target of developing 8,68,958 square metres of identified brown patches.

Sharma said the civic body would not rely only on emergency measures and stressed strict, continuous action on road maintenance, dust control, cleaning, green expansion and pollution sources throughout the winter season. (ANI)

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