Katara Launches World Space Week 2026 Activities

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Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation – Katara yesterday launched the activities of World Space Week 2026 at the Al Thuraya Astronomical Dome (Building 41), drawing families, students and space enthusiasts for an engaging programme of interactive shows, films and educational workshops.

The four-day event, running daily from 4pm to 7pm until Wednesday, October 7, is organised in cooperation with Es'hailSat (Qatar Satellite Company), World Space Week Qatar and the Centre for Ambassadors of the Sustainable Development Goals (Sufara'a Ahdaf). It aims to raise public awareness of space science and technology and highlight their contribution to sustainable development.

The opening day featured a varied line-up that included screenings of“Ambassadors of the Dome” and“The Great Solar System Adventure,” an interactive“Journey to the Planets” presentation, and two workshops:“Rocket Design Laboratory” led by Es'hailSat and“Mission to Orbit” organised by the Sustainable Development Goals Ambassadors centre.

Visitors of all ages can experience immersive planetarium projections on the dome's large 22-metre screen, which uses the Digistar system.

The programme continues with different offerings each day. yesterday's schedule includes a 3D astronaut film and workshops such as“From Waste to Space” and space-themed design sessions. Tuesday features the film“Perfect Little Planet” together with workshops on designing planets and basic space engineering.

The final day on Wednesday focuses on workshops covering propulsion principles, a rocket challenge with Es'hailSat, and related creative activities, culminating in a closing session.

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Katara noted that free workshops form a core part of the programme and that participants can register easily via a QR code or online link provided by the organisers. Complementary activities include interactive exploration contests and a dedicated photography corner, enhancing the visitor experience.

World Space Week, declared by the United Nations General Assembly, is observed annually from October 4 to 10. The dates commemorate the launch of Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, on October 4, 1957, and the entry into force of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967. The 2026 global theme is“Rocket Revolution,” emphasising advances in launch technology and the growing role of space in the modern economy and sustainable development.

Al Thuraya Planetarium, Qatar's first dedicated planetarium, opened in December 2018. With a capacity of 200 seats, it regularly hosts educational shows in Arabic and English and serves as a key venue for promoting scientific culture within Katara Cultural Village.