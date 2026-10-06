US Tariffs, Missing Cells, Evening Power Gaps: Inside India's Solar Energy Bottlenecks
Factories make far more modules than India needs, but too few of the cells that go into them. The grid receives more solar power at noon than it can absorb, and the batteries that could store the surplus are getting costlier. India's goal of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 hinges on fixing these imbalances.
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