Russia Prepares Key Bridges For Potential Ukrainian Ballistic Strikes - ATESH

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ATESH partisan movement reported this on Telegram.

Agents of the movement among employees of the Road Administration of Rostov Region report that civilian and military authorities received an order from the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District to urgently prepare logistics hubs for attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Instructions from the Russian General Staff and district headquarters were reportedly received by Rosavtodor, Russian Railways, and regional administrations. The measures concern key crossings used to supply Russian military groupings.

In particular, in the Rostov Region, work is underway to reinforce road and railway bridges across the Don River, as well as to prepare alternative routes. Similar measures are reportedly being implemented in the Taganrog direction.

Russian commanders selling military fuel to civilians, ATESH says

In the Crimean direction, Russian forces are reportedly anticipating renewed strikes in the area of Syvash and Armyansk.

In the Belgorod Region, bridges near Shelyayevo and Urazovo are being placed on heightened alert. It is expected that targeted strikes against local crossings could significantly slow the delivery of ammunition and force military equipment onto detour routes.

The planned protective measures at these sites include round-the-clock posts staffed by Rosgvardiya and military commandant offices, the installation of anti-drone nets and electronic warfare equipment, as well as the creation of pontoon crossings and engineering teams.

“Bridges remain the main supply arteries of the Russian army. Their damage blocks the delivery of fuel, ammunition, and personnel,” ATESH stated.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had responded proportionally and would continue to respond to Russian terror, including attacks on bridges.