IFF Identifies The Life-Stage Insights Shaping Dairy's Future

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--IFF (NYSE: IFF)-a global leader in flavors, fragrances and health and biosciences, published its latest resource, Dear Dairy: The Life Stages Guide. This strategic guide reveals how manufacturers can unlock new opportunities by aligning dairy innovation with consumers' evolving needs throughout life.

“Dairy is one of the few categories that evolves alongside consumers throughout their lives,” said Rogerio de Almeida Prado, vice president of Global Dairy & BBC (Bakery, Bars and Confectionery) for IFF Taste.“Over time, expectations change. What builds trust in childhood may need to support identity, convenience or vitality later in life. The next wave of dairy innovation will be defined not by a single trend, ingredient or claim, but by an understanding of what consumers need at different times of their lives - and why.”

Drawing on insights from PanopticTM, IFF's proprietary trend and foresight capability, the guide explores how consumer priorities, lifestyles and purchasing behaviors shape dairy choices, from childhood through healthy aging. The guide identifies four key life stages, each defined by distinct consumer expectations and opportunities for innovation:

Taste of Nourishment

Children connect with dairy through taste, texture and enjoyment, while caregivers prioritize balanced nutrition. Success lies in delivering both sensory appeal and nutritional confidence, such as products that provide reduced sugar without compromising creamy texture or great taste.

Taste of Growth

During adolescence and young adulthood, dairy shifts from being given to being chosen. Products become a reflection of identity, lifestyle and values. Protein, energy, gut health and better-for-you benefits may capture attention, but lasting relevance depends on delivering them through products that feel authentic, aspirational and genuinely worth choosing.

Taste of Balance

As responsibilities grow, consumers seek products that simplify healthy choices and fit seamlessly into their daily routines. Successful dairy products combine functional benefits, convenience and enjoyable sensory experiences.

Taste of Comfort

As healthy aging becomes a greater priority, dairy remains an important source of nutrition while also supporting vitality, mobility and quality of life. Opportunities exist to deliver these benefits through enjoyable products that feel empowering rather than clinical.

Through its consumer insights, taste expertise, bioscience leadership and end-to-end innovation capabilities, IFF helps manufacturers translate changing consumer needs into dairy products that delight consumers and drive growth. The company combines strengths in flavor creation, dairy cultures, probiotics, fermentation technologies and formulation expertise to help manufacturers deliver differentiated dairy products across every stage of life.

The guide also highlights concept innovations that demonstrate how IFF solutions can help manufacturers address the needs of each life stage:

Yogipop, Taste of Nourishment stage: A spoonable yogurt that uses IFF's FLAVORFITTM solutions to maintain a delicious strawberry taste and creamy texture in reduced-sugar products, delivering an enjoyable experience that appeals to children. Sunrise Protein, Taste of Growth stage: A refreshing high-protein beverage that leverages IFF's RE-IMAGINE and RE-MASTER platforms to overcome bitterness and improve enjoyment. Strawbana, Taste of Balance stage: A powdered smoothie sachet that uses IFF TASTE DESIGNTM to create a convenient, protein-rich beverage experience. High-protein Vanilla Shake, Taste of Comfort stage: A ready-to-drink shake that delivers high-protein and an indulgent vanilla taste through IFF natural vanilla flavors and other IFF TASTE DESIGNTM solutions.

Download the Dear Dairy: The Life Stages Guide here.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

© 2026 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

This is business-to-business information intended for food and supplement producers and is not intended for the final consumer. This information is based on our own research and development work and is, to the best of our knowledge, reliable. However, nothing herein shall constitute a guarantee or warranty with respect to products of IFF or its affiliates or information contained herein and IFF does not assume any liability or risk involved in the use of its products or the information contained herein, as conditions of use are beyond our control. Statements concerning possible use of products of IFF or its affiliates are not to be construed as recommendations for any use which would violate any patent rights, regulations or statutory restrictions. Manufacturers should check local regulatory status of any claims according to the intended use of their product.

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