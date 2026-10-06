The Mexican Healthy Products Summit Returns To Puerto Vallarta Connecting Global Brands With Mexico's Retail Market

Mexican Healthy Products Summit Returns to Puerto Vallarta

| January 21–23, 2027 | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

- John PagliaroJOHNS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico: The Mexican Healthy Products Summit will return to Puerto Vallarta January 21–23, 2027, bringing together healthy product suppliers, distributors, and key retail buyers for three days focused on building business in the Mexican market.Now entering its 13th year, The Mexican Healthy Products Summit is a business-to-business trade show and hosted buyer event designed to create direct connections between innovative healthy product companies and the buyers and distributors who can bring those products to consumers throughout Mexico. Unlike a traditional large-scale trade show, attendance is limited to qualified retail buyers and participating suppliers and distributors, with no walk-in attendance.For the United States, Latin American and international brands seeking to enter Mexico or expand their existing presence, the Summit provides access to decision-makers across major retail channels through dedicated exhibit space, pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, distributor connections, educational sessions and networking events.“Mexico represents an important growth opportunity for healthy product companies, but entering a new market is about much more than simply finding a buyer,” said John Pagliaro, Founder and CEO of The Mexican Healthy Products Summit.“Companies need the right relationships, the right market knowledge and the opportunity to sit down with people who understand how business gets done in Mexico. That is what we have worked to create with the Summit for the past 13 years.”The 2027 Summit will also feature educational programming examining emerging technology, consumer intelligence and trends shaping the food, beverage and other healthy products industries.Alice Mintz, CEO and co-founder of Sous, will bring an artificial intelligence perspective to the Summit. Sous is an AI agent built for CPG brands that connects brands, data, and context to build stories designed to win shelf space. Mintz brings more than 10 years of CPG analytics experience from SPINS and Circana, formerly IRI, and has partnered with more than 300 brands across food, beverage, vitamins and supplements, and personal care, ranging from pre-launch startups to Fortune 500 portfolios.Eduardo Ragasol, Managing Director of NielsenIQ (NIQ) Mexico, will highlight the latest healthy products growth in various channel categories. Eduardo brings more than 30 years of senior management experience spanning general management, marketing, operations, management consulting, supply chain, and consumer intelligence. His career includes leadership roles across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, and he is a frequent speaker at major business and industry forums throughout Mexico.Beyond formal meetings and educational programming, the Summit's two-and-a-half-day format is structured to encourage relationship buildingthrough receptions, meals, private meetings and networking opportunities, giving participants multiple opportunities to continue conversations outside the exhibit floor.“The show never ends when the exhibit floor closes,” Pagliaro said.“The real value is what happens afterward, when an introduction becomes a follow-up meeting, a distributor relationship opens a new channel, or a conversation with a buyer turns into an opportunity to enter the Mexican market.”The Mexican Healthy Products Summit will take place January 21–23, 2027, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Companies interested in exhibiting and qualified industry professionals interested in attending can learn more at .About The Mexican Healthy Products SummitThe Mexican Healthy Products Summit is a private, invitation-only B2B trade show and conference connecting healthy product suppliers with qualified retail buyers and distributors across Mexico. Through one-on-one meetings, exhibits, educational programming, and networking, the Summit is designed to help companies establish relationships and identify opportunities for growth in the Mexican healthy products market.For more information:Contact: John Pagliaro...Website:

John Pagliaro

The Mexican Healthy Products Summit

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The Mexican Healthy Products Summit Returns to Puerto Vallarta Connecting Global Brands with Mexico's Retail Market News Provided By Thistle and Star Ventures October 06, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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