India, Norway Discuss Ways To Strengthen Green Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India and Norway on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership further and enhance India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) trade as Secretary (West at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George met Astrid Bergmal, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George received Ms Astrid Bergmal, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, in New Delhi,” the MEA stated on X.

“They discussed ways to strengthen India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership further, enhance India-EFTA trade and investment ties, and deepen cooperation in fisheries and the Arctic. They also exchanged views on multilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest,” it added.

Last month, Hailing ties between Norway and India, Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, said that the relations between both nations have been growing and getting stronger by the day.

In an interview with IANS, Stener noted that the partnership between India and Norway is based on shared values and belief in a rules-based world order. She also recalled the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store during the Nordic-India Summit in Oslo, earlier this year.

"The relationship between Norway and India is very good, and it is a relationship which is growing and getting stronger by the day. The business relations that I have already been talking about are being strengthened. The economic ties between our countries are growing, and I'm very happy to see that," said Ambassador May-Elin Stener while speaking on India-Norway ties.

"In addition, as was said by our Prime Ministers in Norway and also the other Nordic Prime Ministers when they met at the Nordic-India Summit in Oslo in May, this is also a partnership based on values. We are all democratic countries. So, it's based on shared values. We all believe in a rules-based world order and are also happy to work with India on these issues in a world that is now more uncertain than it has been for a long time," she added.