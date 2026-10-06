Bihar: Prashant Kishor Challenges Nitish Kumar To Back Neeraj Kumar Ahead Of MLC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council elections, alleging that he was seeking votes in the name of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Addressing a nomination rally for Jan Suraaj's Patna Teachers' Constituency candidate, Divya Jyoti, Kishor challenged Nitish Kumar to appear publicly and appeal to voters to support Neeraj Kumar.

He said Jan Suraaj would withdraw its candidate if Nitish Kumar made such an appeal.

Kishor, however, added that any such appeal should be genuine and not AI-generated, referring to an earlier controversy involving an allegedly AI-generated video in Bankipur.

Commenting on the political atmosphere surrounding the MLC elections, Kishor said the alleged exodus was not taking place within Jan Suraaj but within the ruling camp.

He claimed that members of the ruling alliance themselves were discussing who had left and who had remained associated with the organisation.

Kishor asserted that Jan Suraaj was contesting the elections with full strength and claimed that the party had also received support from workers and sympathisers associated with other political formations.

He said teachers and graduates were seeking change and would vote against the government led by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Drawing a parallel with the Bankipur Assembly election, Kishor said a similar political shift could occur in the Patna Teachers' and Patna Graduates' constituencies.

Kishor predicted the defeat of JD(U) candidates Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' Constituency and Naval Kishore Yadav in the Patna Teachers' Constituency.

He alleged that both leaders had held influential positions for years but had failed to address the concerns of teachers and graduates adequately.

He particularly criticised the government over the issue of pay scales for teachers, alleging that the matter had remained unresolved for years.

Kishor also referred to incidents of alleged social injustice and questioned the basis on which JD(U) leaders were seeking votes.

He said Jan Suraaj would focus on improving education, ensuring dignity and rights for teachers, and creating employment opportunities for educated youth.

Kishor also made several commitments to voters.

He said that if Jan Suraaj formed the government in Bihar, it would ensure that teachers received the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission before the next Lok Sabha elections.