2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set Available On October 13

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set on October 13, 2026, at noon EDT. The 2026 coins celebrate significant American pioneering innovations and innovators from Iowa, Wisconsin, California, and Minnesota. The four-coin set is priced at $60.00. Orders are limited to two sets per household.

The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions“IN GOD WE TRUST” and“$1.” Each obverse design also includes a unique privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. In 2026, the privy mark also incorporates a Liberty Bell with the inscription“250” to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation's founding. The edge-incused inscriptions are“2026,” the mint mark, and“E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation – Iowa

The Iowa American Innovation $1 Coin reverse (tails) design depicts Dr. Norman Borlaug holding a sheaf of wheat and wheat stalks, highlighting his pioneering work developing resilient crops capable of feeding a growing global population. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“IOWA.” Additional inscriptions are“NORMAN BORLAUG” and“FATHER OF THE GREEN REVOLUTION.”

American Innovation – Wisconsin

The Wisconsin American Innovation $1 Coin reverse (tails) design features the Cray-1, the first commercially successful supercomputer. Built from 1976 to 1982, it was known as the world's fastest computer. The Cray-1's unique circular design helped increase the speeds at which signals travel from one part of the computer to the other. This design exhibits a stylized aerial view of the Cray-1 supercomputer. The image emphasizes the Cray-1 not only through its shape, but also by suggesting the shape of a“C” for Cray-1 and“computer.” Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“WISCONSIN.” The additional inscription is“CRAY-1 SUPERCOMPUTER.”

American Innovation – California

The California American Innovation $1 Coin reverse (tails) design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. As he is captured in a moment of reflection, his posture and expression show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“CALIFORNIA.” Additional inscriptions are“STEVE JOBS” and“MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL.”

American Innovation – Minnesota

The Minnesota American Innovation $1 Coin reverse (tails) design features a 1940s-era truck with an early front-mounted refrigeration unit. The icons adorning the side of the truck identify the diverse temperature-sensitive goods whose widespread transportation was made possible by this innovation. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“MINNESOTA.” The additional inscription is“MOBILE REFRIGERATION.”

This set features a clear plastic lens encasing four stunning coins in a beautifully designed package and includes the Mint's Certificate of Authenticity.

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About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...