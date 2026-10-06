Asia's 1St Telecom Manufacturing Zone To Take Shape In Gwalior Attracts Rs 5,500 Crore Investment Proposals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Gwalior is set to become home to Asia's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ), with the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for October 29, it was announced on Tuesday.

Backed by the Centre and driven by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the project has already attracted investment proposals exceeding Rs 5,500 crore and is expected to generate over 18,000 jobs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event after accepting an invitation from Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been spearheading the initiative for more than two years.

The Telecom Manufacturing Zone will be established at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Counter Magnet City (SADA) in Gwalior and is envisioned as an integrated ecosystem for telecom equipment manufacturing, research and development, testing, innovation and advanced technology development.

According to officials, the project is designed on a plug-and-play model, similar to the concept of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), enabling companies to commence operations quickly using ready infrastructure and shared facilities.

The zone will support the manufacturing of telecom equipment and components while also creating capabilities in areas such as optical fibre, semiconductors, 5G and emerging 6G technologies.

The initiative is expected to play a key role in reducing India's dependence on imported telecom equipment and strengthening the country's position in global technology and manufacturing value chains.

Scindia has been closely overseeing the project through regular reviews with officials from the Department of Telecommunications and the Madhya Pradesh government.

His efforts have focused on securing land, developing infrastructure, attracting investors and creating a conducive environment for the industry.

During a recent inspection of the proposed site, the minister said the project was envisioned as more than just an industrial estate and would create a comprehensive telecom manufacturing ecosystem.

The zone is expected to house more than 24 manufacturing units and telecom-related companies.

Investor interest in the project has grown steadily over the past few months. Following an MoU signed in July 2026 between the Department of Telecommunications and the Madhya Pradesh government, a series of investor roadshows were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.