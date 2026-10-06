Born Beauty Care Laboratories Launches Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder To Rebuild Enamel

Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder

This fluoride-free oral care formula is designed around the concept of repairing tooth enamel rather than simply cleaning it.

- Humphrey KloboduDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Born Beauty Care Laboratories Inc., the company behind the Born Essence personal care line, announced the launch of its Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder. This fluoride-free oral care formula is designed around the concept of repairing tooth enamel rather than simply cleaning it.Addressing Everyday Dental Frustrations -The Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder was developed as a direct response to the persistent challenges many people face despite following strict oral care routines. The formula was specifically designed to address common consumer pain points, including:Continuing to experience cavities, persistent bad breath, or other oral-health concerns despite brushing faithfully every morning and evening.Facing mounting, costly dental bills for cleanings, crowns, fillings, and whitening treatments.Having to purchase expensive prescription or specialized toothpaste just to manage daily tooth sensitivity.Feeling forced to floss after every meal to feel confident that teeth are actually clean.Seeking a naturally inspired, gentle way to brighten teeth without the use of harsh, peroxide-based bleaching ingredients.Worrying about genetically weak teeth and struggling to maintain the health of remaining teeth after previous dental extractions."Most people are told to simply brush more and hope for the best, even after doing everything right," said Humphrey Klobodu, founder of Born Beauty Care Laboratories Inc. "We wanted to offer something that goes a step further: a formula that works alongside the tooth's own mineral chemistry, instead of just wiping the surface clean."Stop Cleaning Your Teeth. Start Rebuilding Them -Think of your tooth enamel like a road. Every day, acids from food, drinks, and oral bacteria create microscopic potholes in a process called demineralization. While standard toothpaste simply sweeps the surface clean and leaves a temporary film before rinsing away, the Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder acts as the repair crew.The anhydrous (water-free) powder delivers ionic calcium and bicarbonate minerals that are electrically attracted to the weakest, most demineralized areas of the enamel. When they contact moisture, these minerals penetrate the micro-pores and physically integrate into the hydroxyapatite crystal structure - the very material natural teeth are made of - creating a harder, smoother, and stronger surface.The 5 Core Benefits -Mineral-Bonding Enamel Repair: Ionic calcium and bicarbonate penetrate micro-pores and physically integrate into the hydroxyapatite crystal lattice to rebuild the tooth structure.Natural Whitening (Non-Peroxide): Activated Charcoal physically adsorbs and lifts surface stains from coffee, tea, red wine, and food without chemical bleaching, resulting in zero sensitivity.Acid Neutralization On Contact: Sodium Bicarbonate acts as a natural pH buffer, raising oral pH to 8.0–9.0 upon contact with saliva to halt ongoing acid erosion instantly.Gum & Gap Cleansing: The fine powder flows into sub-gingival spaces below the gumline and between teeth where Xylitol starves cavity-causing Streptococcus mutans bacteria.24-Hour Mineral Shield: The deposited mineral layer physically bonds to the enamel structure, resisting removal by subsequent brushing and acid challenges to provide ongoing protection throughout the day.Designed for Daily Use -The powder carries a low-to-medium RDA abrasivity rating of 70, which is considered safe for daily use. The formula contains no fluoride, SLS, parabens, microplastics, artificial colors, peroxide, triclosan, or artificial sweeteners.Each 46-gram jar provides more than 100 brushings, lasting approximately two to three months with daily use. To use the product, consumers should dip a dry or barely damp toothbrush into 1/8 teaspoon (0.4g) of the powder, brush for a full two minutes, and rinse thoroughly. For optimal remineralization results, the company recommends waiting 30–60 minutes after use before consuming acidic foods or beverages to allow the mineral bond to set.Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder is currently available for $9.99 at bornbeautycare and amazon.About Born Beauty Care Laboratories Inc. -Born Beauty Care Laboratories Inc., the maker of the Born Essence brand, develops personal care products formulated without the synthetic chemicals commonly found in mainstream alternatives. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company's current lineup includes the Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder, Shea Butter Lotion, and Shave One Soap.

Humphrey Klobodu

Born Beauty Care Laboratories Inc

+1 214-744-3698

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Born Beauty Care Laboratories Launches Advanced Mineral-Bonding Tooth Powder to Rebuild Enamel News Provided By Born Beauty Care Laboratories Inc October 06, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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