Associate Professor in American Literature, University of Leeds

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Denis Flannery is Associate Professor in English at the University of Leeds. He is the author of Henry James: A Certain Illusion (2000) and On Sibling Love, Queer Attachment, and American Writing (2007). In 2016 he co-edited Alan Hollinghurst: Writing Under the Influence. Currently, he is editor of The Cambridge Companion to David Bowie (forthcoming from Cambridge University Press). Some of his earlier work on Ivo van Hove and David Bowie can be read here:

–present Senior Lecturer in American Literature, University of Leeds

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