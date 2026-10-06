MENAFN - GetNews)"WV fall trout stocking starts Oct 19"West Virginia's fall trout stocking begins Monday, October 19, 2026. Almost Heaven Gold has published a free list of the 38 waters on the fall trout stocking schedule, organized by the state's nine travel regions, and offers members same-day text alerts when a water is stocked.

Morgantown, West Virginia, United States - October 6, 2026 - West Virginia's fall trout stocking starts Monday, October 19, less than three weeks away. On the state's fall trout stocking schedule, each listed water is stocked once a week for two weeks. Almost Heaven Gold, a trout stocking map and text alert service for West Virginia anglers, has published a free WV fall trout stocking list. It covers every water on the 2026 fall schedule, organized by the state's nine travel regions, and each water links to its own page.

The 2026 West Virginia trout stocking schedule puts 38 streams, rivers and lakes on the fall list. They range from the Cranberry, Williams and Elk rivers and Shavers Fork to Summersville, Sutton, Tygart and R.D. Bailey lakes. Each water's page on Almost Heaven Gold shows its stocking schedule and any special regulations. Where a USGS stream gauge is nearby, it also shows current flow and water temperature.

About half of the fall waters are in the Potomac Highlands, including Shavers Fork, the Blackwater River, the Williams River and Spruce Knob Lake. The New River-Greenbrier Valley comes next, with Summit Lake, Pipestem Lake and Glade Creek of New River among its fall waters. Seven of the state's nine travel regions have at least one fall-stocked water. Because the list is grouped by region and county, anglers can plan a trip around several nearby stockings instead of a single stream.

"The state posts each day's stockings after the trucks have run, and fall stocking lasts only two weeks," said Paul, founder of Almost Heaven Gold. "We built Almost Heaven Gold so anglers don't have to keep checking a web page. The map shows where the fish went, and members get a text the same day."

Almost Heaven Gold checks the state's daily trout stocking report several times each afternoon and evening, Monday through Saturday. When a new water appears, members get a text naming it, and they can limit alerts to the counties they fish. Text alerts are opt-in, and members can reply STOP at any time.

Anyone can use the interactive map for free, with stockings shown on a 24-hour delay. Founding members pay $5 a month or $20 a year. They get same-day text alerts, real-time map data, and the full stocking history for every water.

Anglers planning fall trips should note that West Virginia's delayed-harvest sections switch to catch-and-release on November 1 and stay that way through May 15. State fishing regulations control, so anglers should check the current regulations before fishing.

About Almost Heaven Gold

Founded in 2025, Almost Heaven Gold (AlmostHeavenGold ) tracks West Virginia trout stocking as the state reports it and maps every stocked water in the state. Members get a text alert the day a water in their counties is stocked. The company's mission is to help West Virginia anglers spend less time searching for stocking news and more time on the water. Almost Heaven Gold is an independent service and is not affiliated with any state agency.