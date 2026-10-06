Baku Port Container Handling To Reach 123,000 TEU By Year-End - Official (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of container handling at the Baku port is expected to reach 123,000 TEU by the end of this year, Advisor to the Director of Baku International Sea Port LLC under the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Khudayar Hasanli, told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity Conference held in Baku on Tuesday.

Hasanli said that the volume of container handling at the port is currently approaching 100,000 TEU.

According to him, the volume of container handling is expected to rise to the 130,000–140,000 TEU range next year. At the same time, the port's existing throughput capacity allows for an increase in volume up to 150,000 TEU.

"Expectations are above 130,000 TEU; it could be in the 130,000–140,000 TEU range. We also have the necessary throughput capacity; an increase up to 150,000 TEU is possible," Hasanli noted.

He pointed out that the exact volume of container shipments for next year will depend on the situation along the Middle Corridor, ongoing projects, and developments in other countries, including Kazakhstan.

"This doesn't depend solely on us. We need to see how the entire corridor performs, what the situation looks like, and what stage the projects are at by the end of the year. The situation in Kazakhstan is also a significant factor," he emphasized.

Hasanli mentioned that work is underway to increase the Baku port's container handling capacity to 260,000 TEU.

According to him, this work is expected to be fully completed in the second half of next year.

"To reach the 260,000 TEU capacity, dredging operations are being carried out at the port, and certain berths are undergoing repair and reconstruction. New port equipment is also being procured; one new crane has already been acquired, and another has been ordered," he said.

He noted that the project also entails laying new railway lines within the port area, establishing a new container yard, and installing additional equipment. "We have a new berth, and plans are in place to include it in a project to boost its capacity to 260,000 TEUs. Restoration and reconstruction work is currently underway to adapt the berth for container handling. A new crane will also be brought to the site," emphasized Hasanli.

According to him, once the renovation of the bridge, the procurement of new cranes and other equipment, the laying of railway lines, and the establishment of internal port connections are completed, container handling capacity will reach 260,000 TEUs.

"The full completion of these works is expected around the second half of next year," Hasanli added.

Hasanli announced that the next major stage in the development of the Port of Baku is the second phase. During this stage, plans are in place to increase the port's total cargo handling capacity to 25 million tons and its container handling capacity to 500,000 TEUs.

"We are not carrying out the work for the second phase; this process is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. A master plan and market study regarding this have been prepared. Information on the subsequent stages will be provided next year," he noted.

Hasanli added that the development of the Baku port is not limited solely to increasing container shipments; the expansion of infrastructure for various types of cargo is also being considered.