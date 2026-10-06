MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Railtown AI Launches Native Swift Agent Development Technology for the Next Generation of Agentic Applications New Railtracks for Swift ADK and Railengine Swift SDK bring native agent development, cross-device context, and accountability to Apple platforms as Railtown advances its vision for private, secure, and observable agentic software.

October 06, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) (" Railtown " or the " Company ") today announced the launch of a native Railtracks Agent Development Kit (ADK) for Swift and a new Swift SDK for Railengine, bringing Railtown's agentic application infrastructure directly into the development ecosystem used to build applications across Apple platforms.

The launch reflects a broader conviction at Railtown: Apple's ecosystem has the potential to become one of the defining platforms for the next generation of agentic software.

Software is beginning to move beyond applications that simply wait for users to tell them what to do. The next generation of applications will increasingly understand context, reason across information, use tools, collaborate with other agents and take actions on a user's behalf.

That transition changes what developers need from a computing platform.

Agents need intelligence, but intelligence alone is not enough. They need context. They need to move with users across their digital lives while respecting privacy and security. And as agents become capable of taking increasingly consequential actions, users and enterprises need visibility and accountability into what those agents are doing.

Railtown believes Apple's combination of devices, silicon, native development technologies, on-device intelligence, privacy architecture and tightly integrated ecosystem creates a compelling foundation for this emerging model of computing.

Railtown is building the agentic infrastructure around that foundation.

Building Agentic Applications Natively in Swift

Swift has become central to the native development experience across Apple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro.

Railtown's new Railtracks ADK for Swift brings its agent development technology directly into that environment, giving Swift developers native building blocks for creating agentic applications, including agents, tools, orchestration, workflows and multi-agent systems.

Rather than treating AI as an external service simply connected to an application, Railtown believes agentic capabilities should increasingly become a native part of the application architecture itself.

Railtracks for Swift is designed to allow developers to combine agentic reasoning with the frameworks, models and capabilities available across Apple platforms, opening the door to a new generation of applications that can understand, reason and act within the environments where users already work, communicate and create.

From Individual Devices to Continuous Agentic Experiences

Railtown is also bringing Railengine to Swift through a new native SDK, providing developers with a contextual intelligence layer for agentic applications.

The future of personal agents will not be confined to a single application session or a single device.

A user may capture information on an iPhone, continue working on a Mac and later interact with an agent that needs to understand the context of both experiences. For an agent to become genuinely useful, it must be capable of retrieving the right context at the right moment without requiring users to repeatedly reconstruct that context themselves.

Railengine is designed to help make that possible.

Within Railtown's architecture, personally identifiable information remains in the data layer and is retrieved from iCloud, allowing applications to access relevant context while preserving the separation between personal identity information and the intelligence systems using that context.

This creates the foundation for continuous agentic experiences across Apple devices designed around privacy from the beginning.

The result represents a fundamentally different approach to AI applications:

Intelligence that follows the user's context rather than requiring the user's data to follow the AI.

Intelligence Requires Accountability

As software gains agency, Railtown believes another principle becomes increasingly important:

The more autonomy software receives, the more accountable it must become.

Traditional software is largely deterministic. Agentic software can reason, select tools, generate responses, interact with other systems, and take actions.

That means developers increasingly need to understand not only whether an application failed, but what an agent did, which tools it used, how it behaved and why a particular outcome occurred.

Railtown is extending its observability technology into the Swift development lifecycle so developers can inspect agent executions, understand tool usage, evaluate behaviour, and diagnose failures as they build.

Railtown's Conductr platform extends that accountability model into production through centralized agent observability, error analysis, and root cause analysis.

For enterprises, Railtown is also developing an architecture designed to provide visibility and governance across agentic applications from multiple developers while maintaining appropriate boundaries between enterprise information, individual privacy, and developer intellectual property.

Together, Railtown's technology creates a continuous agentic software lifecycle:

Build → Understand → Deploy → Observe → Improve

Apple as a Platform for the Agentic Era

Railtown believes the emergence of agents represents more than another generation of applications. It has the potential to change the relationship between users, applications and the operating platforms connecting them.

Personal agents will need access to context across applications and devices.

Enterprise agents will need to operate within organizational security and governance boundaries.

Developers will need native frameworks and infrastructure for building them.

And users will need confidence that increasingly autonomous software remains private, secure, and understandable.

Railtown believes few technology ecosystems bring those requirements together as naturally as Apple's.

Apple has spent decades building the hardware, operating systems, silicon, development frameworks, and privacy architecture used by developers to create applications that operate across an increasingly connected family of personal devices. Railtown believes that same foundation could enable an emerging generation of third-party agentic applications capable of moving with users across their digital lives.

"AI becomes much more powerful when it understands the context around us, but that cannot require giving up control of our personal information," said Marwan Haddad, Co-Founder and CTO of Railtown AI. "Apple has spent years building an ecosystem around privacy, security, integrated devices, and native developer experiences. We believe those principles become even more important, not less important, as software becomes agentic."

Railtown's strategy is to provide the infrastructure developers need to build on that foundation:

Railtracks for Swift provides the agent development layer.

Railengine for Swift provides the contextual intelligence layer.

Railtown observability and Conductr provide the accountability layer.

Together, these technologies are designed to help developers build a new generation of personal and enterprise applications that can understand context, reason and act while remaining private, visible, and accountable.

"We believe some of the most important agentic applications of the next decade can be built across the Apple ecosystem," added Haddad. "Our goal is to give developers the infrastructure to build them and to help ensure that as these applications become more capable, they also become more accountable."

"We believe Apple's ecosystem could become a major platform for agentic applications, creating a significant opportunity for developers and for Railtown," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI. "But while customers often hear how quickly someone can build an AI agent, the question is whether that agent is ready to be trusted with their business. SMEs need applications built to rigorous standards for reliability, privacy, security and accountability-the trust we believe Apple's App Store model has helped establish. Our strategy is to provide the infrastructure developers need to earn that trust, from building agents and connecting them to relevant context to understanding how they behave in production. Bringing Railtracks and Railengine to Swift is an important step toward that goal."

About Railtown AI

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. develops infrastructure for building and operating AI agents and agentic applications. Railtown's technology spans agent development through Railtracks, contextual intelligence through Railengine, and production observability and management through Conductr.

Railtown's mission is to help developers and organizations build agentic software that is powerful, contextual, private, and accountable.

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Source: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.