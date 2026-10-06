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Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2026-10-06 08:12:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 29 September 2026 – 05 October 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 29 September – 05 October 2026:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price		 Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
29 September 2026
30 September 2026
01 October 2026
02 October 2026
05 October 2026		 14,349,667
240,000
275,000
200,000
122,000
18,683		 16.45
16.26
16.38
16.15
16.11
16.78		 236,115,285
3,901,392
4,504,748
3,230,000
1,964,871
313,416
Total, 29 September – 05 October 2026 855,683 16.26 13,914,427
Accumulated under the program 15,205,350 16.44 250,029,712

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 47,942,022 own shares, corresponding to 3.41% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback 29 September - 05 October 2026
  • AS 55 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program

MENAFN06102026004107003653ID1111767836



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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