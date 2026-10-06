Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
29 September 2026
30 September 2026
01 October 2026
02 October 2026
05 October 2026
| 14,349,667
240,000
275,000
200,000
122,000
18,683
| 16.45
16.26
16.38
16.15
16.11
16.78
| 236,115,285
3,901,392
4,504,748
3,230,000
1,964,871
313,416
|Total, 29 September – 05 October 2026
|855,683
|16.26
|13,914,427
|Accumulated under the program
|15,205,350
|16.44
|250,029,712
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 47,942,022 own shares, corresponding to 3.41% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback 29 September - 05 October 2026
AS 55 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
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