Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 29 September 2026 – 05 October 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 29 September – 05 October 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

29 September 2026

30 September 2026

01 October 2026

02 October 2026

05 October 2026 14,349,667

240,000

275,000

200,000

122,000

18,683 16.45

16.26

16.38

16.15

16.11

16.78 236,115,285

3,901,392

4,504,748

3,230,000

1,964,871

313,416 Total, 29 September – 05 October 2026 855,683 16.26 13,914,427 Accumulated under the program 15,205,350 16.44 250,029,712

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 47,942,022 own shares, corresponding to 3.41% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



Alm Brand_Share buyback 29 September - 05 October 2026 AS 55 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program