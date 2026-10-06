Auditoria Expands Governed Cash Cycle Autonomy For Workday Finance Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SmartResearch, Governed Autonomy, and AI Outcomes bring action, intelligence, and finance-led governance together across AP and AR

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auditoria.AI, the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced an expansion of its autonomous Cash Cycle offering for Workday Financial Management customers, bringing together agentic accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) operations, SmartResearch intelligence and action, and finance-led governance through Agent Policies. Through the end of 2026, new Workday Financial Management customers can test-drive SmartResearch free for two months and access limited-time pricing on annual commitments.

Auditoria is approaching $50 billion in annual agentic transaction processing across AP and AR, with more than 20,000 finance professionals across 30 countries now working with its agents. The company will showcase these expanded capabilities at Workday Rising 2026, October 12 through 15.

“Finance already has plenty of AI tools solving individual problems. The bigger opportunity is to give the CFO a way to manage the cash cycle as one connected operation,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Auditoria.“With Workday, we are extending what agents can do across AP and AR while keeping finance in control of the rules that govern how the work gets done. We are now processing tens of billions of dollars in transactions this way, and that tells us customers are ready to move beyond AI pilots and start putting agents into real financial operations.”

Auditoria's autonomous Cash Cycle platform connects the work agents perform across AP and AR with the information finance teams need to make decisions and the controls they use to govern those agents. AP and AR are the foundation of that offering today, with additional GL, Treasury, and FP&A agents and use cases on Auditoria's roadmap.

Extending agentic AI across the cash cycle

Auditoria is a founding member of Workday's AI Agent Partner Network, with its agents registered to Workday's Agent System of Record (ASOR) and available through the Workday Marketplace. Through its certified Workday integrations, Auditoria brings its production experience across AP and AR to Workday Financial Management customers as it extends agentic capabilities across the cash cycle.

“Workday Financial Management gives finance teams a strong foundation for managing their financial operations, and Auditoria extends that value into day-to-day work across AP and AR,” said Tim Wakeford, VP Financials Product Strategy, at Workday.“By bringing agentic capabilities into these processes, Auditoria gives Workday customers ways to act on financial information and manage more of the cash cycle than they have ever been able to before.”

Making governed autonomy practical for finance

Auditoria's latest governance enhancements, Agent Policies, give finance teams a simpler way to define and apply the rules, approvals, and other governance requirements that determine how agents operate. Rather than treating governance as a separate technology exercise, Auditoria is putting those controls closer to the finance teams responsible for the processes and outcomes. Auditoria's AI Outcomes team works with enterprises to identify where autonomous processes make sense and to move those processes into production with the appropriate controls in place.

"The conversation around enterprise AI is rapidly shifting from what AI can do to how it should be governed," said Mike Kokotajlo, KPMG Advisory Partner and Finance Transformation Leader. "Finance organizations operate in an environment where transparency, control, and auditability are essential. As AI agents begin taking more active roles in business processes, those same principles must be embedded into the operating model. By bringing policy-driven governance closer to finance users, Auditoria is helping organizations adopt agentic AI responsibly while maintaining confidence in outcomes."

For customers, that ability to shape how agents operate is becoming as important as the automation itself.

“The complexity of our processes requires knowledge that is distributed across people and systems,” said Brian Phillips, Corporate Controller, at Boddie-Noell.“The ability to easily embed this knowledge and logic with Auditoria's approach to governed autonomy now provides a practical way to use automation, giving us durability, control, and visibility across our AP processes.”

SmartResearch moves from intelligence to action

Auditoria is expanding SmartResearch beyond financial research and insights, enabling it to operate across AP and AR through a skill builder, which allows users to build repeatable processes and reporting using only natural language.

New capabilities include a document vault, greater customization, and additional tools that give finance teams more control over how SmartResearch operates within their environment and the actions it can take across AP and AR.

Auditoria's roadmap will extend SmartResearch into additional GL, Treasury, and FP&A data and use cases, expanding its autonomous Cash Cycle model beyond AP and AR over time.

At Workday Rising 2026, Auditoria will have two speaking sessions on Owning the Cash Cycle and How AI Agents Are Transforming Enterprise Finance. Auditoria.AI, a Silver sponsor of this year's event, will be exhibiting at Workday Rising at booth F9.

About Auditoria.AI

Since 2019, Auditoria has set the standard for agentic AI in enterprise finance, purpose-built for the Office of the CFO. Auditoria autonomously runs and optimizes critical AP and AR cash flow processes while preserving the accuracy, control, and auditability CFOs demand. With SmartResearch, Auditoria transforms abundant financial data and context into actionable insights, delivered instantly through a natural-language portal that gives Controllership and FP&A teams continuous cash intelligence.

Backed by deep integrations with leading ERP platforms, like Workday, and leveraging advanced foundational AI models from providers such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, Auditoria unifies enterprise intelligence. Through these partnerships with industry leaders, we are enabling business resilience, confident capital decisions, and sustained growth amid constant change.

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