Acoustic Expands Behavioral Intelligence And AI Recommendations To Help Ecommerce Marketers Improve Customer Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fall release adds product-level session insights, campaign visibility, and AI recommendations to help marketers identify revenue opportunities and strengthen campaign performance

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic, the leader in behavioral intelligence for customer engagement, announced today the fall release of Acoustic Connect. The release expands Session Intelligence and Acoustic AI recommendations, helping ecommerce marketers understand what shoppers want, investigate barriers to purchase, and identify where customer engagement needs attention.

“Knowing that a shopper left without buying is only the starting point,” said Alexi Hatch, Chief Marketing Officer at Acoustic.“Marketers need to understand what caught that customer's attention, what may have stood in the way, and what to do next. These updates give them more of that context in one place, so they can make better decisions about where to focus and how to follow up.”

Understand shopping behavior and potential barriers to purchase

The expanded Session Intelligence brings product-level detail into a single view of the customer's visit. Marketers can explore sessions from the previous seven days, including on-site searches, repeat product views, and abandoned carts, alongside estimated revenue opportunities and signals that may explain why a visit ended.

These insights help marketers distinguish potential purchase friction from waning interest and make more informed decisions about follow-up. Acoustic AI can also analyze an individual session in plain language, making behavioral data easier to interpret.

Identify opportunities and performance issues with Acoustic AI

Expanded Acoustic AI recommendations help marketers spot changes that deserve attention across their customer engagement programs. In addition to recommendations related to revenue, deliverability, and cohort targeting, Acoustic AI now surfaces signals such as declining audience engagement, campaigns losing performance week over week, subscriber drop-off within consent groups, and data sources that have stopped sending data.

Everything Acoustic AI builds arrives as a draft for the marketer to review, and nothing goes out without their approval.

Improve accuracy before launch and control during delivery

The release also adds capabilities that help marketers validate personalization, manage campaign delivery, and track audience changes:



Preview personalized messages: View fully rendered messages using a snapshot of real contacts from the attached segment while configuring a campaign, helping catch personalization errors before launch.

Stop an active send instance: Halt the remaining delivery of a scheduled send, including throttled sends running over hours or days. Review and restore segment rules: See who changed segment rules and restore a draft segment to an earlier version.



Connect ecommerce and warehouse data with customer engagement

The release works with Acoustic's native Shopify and Snowflake integrations. The Shopify integration brings product catalogs, contacts, consent, and behavioral data into Acoustic Connect. The Snowflake integration lets marketers import audience data from their warehouse and send audience, campaign, message, and signal data back without an engineering ticket. Together, these integrations help marketing and data teams work from shared customer information.

The fall release is available today to all Acoustic Connect customers. Explore Acoustic's latest product updates to learn more.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is a customer engagement platform trusted by global B2C companies to help marketers see what deserves attention now, know the next move and act before the moment passes. Acoustic brings behavioral analytics, customer profiles, intent signals, and messaging across email, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile push into one system, so the same technology that sees what customers are doing can respond without handoffs or delays.

With Acoustic, marketers can use fewer tools, launch more effective campaigns faster, and turn real-time signals into relevant messages that strengthen customer lifetime value, loyalty, and revenue. Built on 20+ years of behavioral intelligence and technology that processes 100M+ transactions per hour, Acoustic helps marketers stay in sync with their customers and respond when it matters most. Learn more at acoustic.com or contact the team today.

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