Narges Mohammadi Opens Up About Prison Injuries, Solitary Confinement And Separation From Her Children

Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has spoken about the physical and psychological impact of her imprisonment, describing serious injuries, prolonged solitary confinement and ongoing medical complications that continue to affect her health.

Mohammadi, 54, said she suffered severe physical violence during her arrest in December 2025 and later required multiple hospital examinations after experiencing symptoms including dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

According to her account, she sustained repeated blows to the head and body during the arrest. She said the injuries left significant bruising and resulted in medical concerns that required two brain CT scans while she was in detention.

Despite her condition, Mohammadi said she was transferred directly to a solitary confinement cell, where she remained isolated while dealing with the aftermath of her injuries.

The activist also claimed that requests for an independent medical assessment of her condition were not accommodated.

Her comments have renewed attention on her long-running legal and health struggles, which have made her one of the most internationally recognized figures in Iran's human rights movement.

Mohammadi was temporarily released from prison in May 2026 for medical treatment after reportedly being found unconscious following a cardiac arrest.

She now says the possibility of returning to prison remains a major concern because of her current health condition.

According to Mohammadi, years of imprisonment have contributed to ongoing complications involving her heart, lungs and nervous system, requiring continued treatment and rehabilitation.

The activist believes another period of incarceration could pose serious risks to her wellbeing.

Years Of Imprisonment Leave Lasting Impact

Mohammadi's latest account forms part of a much longer history of arrests, trials and imprisonment.

Since becoming one of Iran's most prominent rights advocates, she has experienced numerous arrests and multiple periods of solitary confinement.

She was detained again in December 2025 while attending a memorial gathering for human rights lawyer Khosrow Alikordi in Mashhad.

Two months later, a court handed down a new sentence that included additional prison time and internal exile.

The physical effects of detention, however, are only part of the story she describes.

Mohammadi also spoke extensively about the psychological consequences of prolonged isolation.

She characterized solitary confinement as a form of extreme hardship that affects an individual's perception of reality and sense of self.

According to her account, the absence of social interaction and isolation from the outside world created significant emotional challenges during detention.

Those experiences are explored in her recently published memoir, which recounts her years of activism, imprisonment and personal sacrifice.

Family Separation Remains Her Deepest Struggle

While Mohammadi said she rarely questioned her commitment to human rights advocacy, she admitted that separation from her children remained the most painful aspect of imprisonment.

She reflected on the impact that repeated arrests had on her twins, Ali and Kiana, who witnessed several of those detentions while growing up.

The activist said periods of isolation often led her to think about whether her responsibilities as a mother should have taken priority over her public work.

Those concerns, she explained, created some of the most difficult moments during imprisonment.

Even so, she maintains that her commitment to human rights efforts remains unchanged.

Mohammadi also expressed alarm about Iran's broader situation, citing concerns over executions, political repression and economic difficulties affecting ordinary citizens.

She argued that many people face growing pressure from both social and economic challenges while seeking greater freedoms and opportunities.

Despite the continued possibility of legal action and further detention, Mohammadi said she intends to remain in Iran and continue her advocacy.

She also voiced optimism about the country's younger generation, especially women and young people, whom she described as increasingly aware of their rights and determined to pursue change.