Entire SBI ATM Stolen In Jharkhand After Thieves Cut It Loose, Drag It 500 Metres And Flee

In a brazen theft in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, thieves made off with an entire SBI ATM machine near Nandan Pahar under Nagar police station limits. The criminals first broke the ATM shutter, then used a gas cutter to cut the machine free before dragging it approximately 500 metres along the road.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning. The thieves arrived fully prepared. After breaking the shutter, they used a gas cutter to detach the machine and pulled it out. They tied the ATM with ropes and dragged it along the road to a deserted spot about 500 metres away.

Entire Operation Captured on CCTV Cameras

Once at the isolated location, the thieves loaded the machine into a car and fled. The incident caused panic in the area after word spread. Police were informed and a team reached the spot to begin an investigation.

Police have started scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity. Reports indicate that the movements of the suspects were captured on camera. Investigators are working to identify the accused based on the footage and to determine how many people were involved in the operation.

Police are also trying to ascertain how much cash was present in the ATM at the time of the theft. Instead of simply extracting cash, the thieves removed the entire machine, raising serious questions about security arrangements at the site.

Deoghar Superintendent of Police Praveen Pushkar said police are investigating the matter. Efforts are being made to trace the accused using CCTV footage and other evidence. Police expect to identify and arrest those involved in the incident soon.