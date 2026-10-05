DV Launches Attribution Measurement And Advances Brand Suitability For Chatgpt Ads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DV helps advertisers measure the impact of advertising in ChatGPT across the customer journey while developing brand risk and suitability pilots for conversational advertising

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the launch of attribution measurement for advertising on ChatGPT. Advertisers can now incorporate ChatGPT Ads as a touchpoint within the broader customer journey, helping them understand its contribution to outcomes and overall return on ad spend (ROAS).

DV and OpenAI are also developing a brand suitability evaluation pilot designed to enable independent partners to collaborate with OpenAI to assess and help inform brand suitability policies and guardrails in a controlled testing environment, without accessing private user conversations.

Understanding ChatGPT Ads' Role in the Customer Journey

With this announcement, DV enables advertisers to measure ChatGPT Ads alongside their other marketing touchpoints, helping brands understand how the channel contributes to acquisition goals, conversions and overall campaign performance. By incorporating ChatGPT Ads into their attribution measurement, advertisers can evaluate its impact alongside other channels rather than viewing performance in isolation.

“Advertisers want to understand not just whether a new channel is performing, but the business impact it's actually driving,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DV.“By bringing ChatGPT Ads into DV's attribution measurement through DV RockerboxTM, marketers can connect engagement on ChatGPT to outcomes and return on ad spend, giving them a clearer view of its role across the customer journey.”

Early results demonstrate the value of this approach. Weight Watchers added ChatGPT Ads as a new source of member acquisition and used DV Rockerbox to independently measure its performance. ChatGPT's attributed cost per acquisition was 15.3% below Weight Watchers' established benchmark during the measured period, providing an early signal of the channel's potential as the company evaluates increased investment.

“As new advertising channels emerge, we need to understand how they contribute to the broader customer journey,” said Jake Dmochowski, VP of Growth, Weight Watchers.“DV Rockerbox helped us put ChatGPT Ads performance into context alongside our existing investments, giving us an encouraging early signal and greater clarity as we evaluate how to scale.”

Advancing Brand Suitability for ChatGPT Ads

As part of this announcement, DV and OpenAI are developing a brand risk and suitability evaluation pilot designed to assess conversational context at scale, helping advertisers determine whether ad placements align with their brand suitability preferences. The goal is to give advertisers greater transparency into how those policies and guardrails work while protecting conversation privacy.

“Conversational environments are fundamentally different because context is dynamic. What a user asks, how the AI responds and how the conversation evolves can all shape the environment in which an ad appears,” added Zagorski.“That requires a new approach to brand risk and suitability. As advertising on ChatGPT scales, advertisers need confidence that their brands are appearing in suitable environments, with context evaluated while user privacy is protected.”

Together, attribution and brand suitability measurement will address two fundamental advertiser needs: understanding the business impact of their investment and gaining greater confidence in the context in which their brands appear.

DV's brand suitability and attribution capabilities are part of the DV Media AdVantage Platform (DV MAPTM), the full-spectrum media effectiveness platform that combines media verification, AI-powered optimization through DV Scibids AITM and campaign outcomes measurement with DV Rockerbox to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend. These capabilities help advertisers drive stronger business outcomes across channels, devices and formats.

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About DV

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry's leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at

Chris Harihar

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