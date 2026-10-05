Global Photonics Packaging Market Forecast 2026-2036 AI Infrastructure, Co-Packaged Optics, Microled, And Wafer-Level Integration Unlock Growth

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Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Photonics Packaging Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photonics packaging is undergoing a structural transformation as artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced semiconductor packaging, next-generation displays, automotive sensing and quantum computing create new requirements for photonic integration. Once concentrated primarily in optical transceiver manufacturing, the industry is evolving into a diversified global market in which foundries, advanced OSATs, photonic integrated circuit designers, module assemblers and equipment suppliers are competing for a growing share of packaging value.

Generative artificial intelligence is a primary market catalyst. Large AI computing clusters require substantial bandwidth between accelerators, switches and storage systems, while conventional pluggable optical transceiver architectures face increasing power and bandwidth density constraints. Co-Packaged Optics addresses these limitations by positioning optical engines directly alongside switch or compute chips, reducing the electrical connection distance and lowering power consumption per bit. Commercial CPO switch deployments began in 2026, with GPU-level optical interconnects expected to expand the addressable market further.

Augmented reality represents another significant growth opportunity. MicroLED display engines require gallium nitride light-emitting arrays to be integrated with CMOS backplanes at extremely small pixel pitches. Producing high-brightness, energy-efficient displays for consumer AR glasses depends on precise mass transfer, alignment and bonding processes capable of achieving high manufacturing yields. These requirements are creating a distinct photonics packaging segment shaped by display performance, compact form factors and consumer electronics production volumes.

Additional demand is emerging from automotive FMCW LiDAR, quantum computing, quantum networking, medical imaging, defence and industrial sensing. These applications require specialised capabilities including stable coherent detection across automotive temperature ranges, sub-0.01 dB coupling loss per interface for quantum photonics and radiation-hardened hermetic packaging for aerospace systems.

The industry is also transitioning from module-level assembly toward wafer-level heterogeneous integration. Key platforms include 2.5D silicon and glass interposers, fan-out wafer-level packaging, 3D micro-bump stacking and Cu-Cu hybrid bonding. These approaches enable photonic and electronic chiplets to be integrated with lithographically defined alignment, increasing packaging content value and moving competitive advantage toward foundries and design-led advanced packaging providers.

Standardisation remains critical to commercial scale. Process Design Kits, Assembly Design Kits, CPO fibre interfaces and common electrical specifications between switch ASICs and optical engines are still developing. Progress by organisations including the Optical Internetworking Forum, the Co-Packaged Optics Alliance and SEMI will influence adoption rates throughout the forecast period.

Comprehensive Photonics Packaging Market Intelligence

The Global Photonics Packaging Market 2026-2036 report provides a dedicated ten-year assessment of the global industry. Its findings are based on primary interviews with more than 80 stakeholders, including foundries, advanced OSATs, PIC designers, module assemblers, equipment vendors, hyperscalers and quantum hardware developers. A bottom-up forecasting methodology combines unit volumes, packaging content values and technology mix assumptions at the individual application and product level.

The analysis covers packaging materials, processes, equipment and intellectual property associated with photonic integrated circuits and optical components. Scope includes module-level assembly, hybrid and heterogeneous integration, wafer-level packaging, fiber-to-chip coupling and precision alignment, while excluding the intrinsic fabrication cost of photonic and electronic chips.

Six application segments receive detailed technology analysis, supply chain mapping, competitive assessment and annual forecasts from 2026 to 2036:



Optical transceivers for datacom and telecom

Co-Packaged Optics for AI datacentre switches and GPU interconnects

Augmented reality display engines

Automotive FMCW LiDAR

Quantum computing and quantum networking Medical imaging, defence and industrial sensing

Technology coverage extends from wire bond and flip-chip assembly to fan-out wafer-level packaging, 2.5D and 3D integration, Cu-Cu hybrid bonding and monolithic photonic-electronic integration. Comparative benchmarks examine major packaging platforms, while technology roadmaps trace developments in light source integration, EIC/PIC integration, photonic wire bonding, detachable CPO connectors and advanced fiber-to-chip coupling.

A dedicated Co-Packaged Optics chapter evaluates optical engine architectures, CPO packaging structures, AI datacentre network design and switch ASIC bandwidth scaling. It also compares the ecosystem strategies of NVIDIA and Broadcom and provides forecasts for GPU optical I/O, CPO network switches, integration architecture mix and scale-out network systems through 2036.

Report Contents



Executive summary covering market scope, growth drivers, restraints and strategic implications

Market context, historical development and AI-driven demand catalysts

Photonics packaging technology landscape and roadmap for 2026-2036

Co-Packaged Optics architectures, strategies, challenges and forecasts

Application analysis across communications, AI, AR, LiDAR, quantum and sensing

Global supply chain, revenue and margin profiles, and regional ecosystems

Market forecasts by segment, technology and region

Competitive landscape, market shares, M&A activity and vertical integration Company profiles covering the full photonics packaging value chain

Regional analysis includes Taiwan, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The report contains 71 data tables, 35 figures and 79 company profiles. Featured organisations include Aeva, Amkor Technology, Anello Photonics, Ansys, Applied Materials, ASE Group, ASM AMICRA, ASMPT, Aurora Innovation, AyarLabs, Bay Photonics, Broadcom, Cisco, Corning Incorporated, Diamond Photonics, Eoptolink, EV Group, Fabrinet, FEMTOprint, Ficontec, Finetech, FOXCONN, GIS, Goertek, Google, ICON Photonics, IMEC, Innolight, IonQ, izmo Microsystems, Jabil, JBD (Jade Bird Display), LAM Research and Lightmatter.

The Global Photonics Packaging Market 2026-2036 equips semiconductor companies, photonics suppliers, investors, equipment manufacturers and technology strategists with quantitative forecasts and competitive intelligence for evaluating opportunities across this rapidly changing global market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Report Overview and Key Findings

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.2.1 Definition of Photonics Packaging

1.2.2 Boundary Between Photonics Packaging and Broader Semiconductor Packaging

1.2.3 Scope: Applications Addressed in this Report

1.3 Key Market Drivers and Restraints

1.4 Market Size and Growth

1.5 Photonics Packaging: from Backend Activity to Strategic Enabler

1.6 Photonics Packaging in the AI Era

1.7 The Shift to Advanced Packaging: from Module-Level to Wafer-Level Integration

1.8 Competitive and Ecosystem Snapshot

1.9 Key Conclusions and Strategic Implications

2 Market Context and Background

2.1 Photonics Packaging: Historical Evolution

2.1.1 Origins in Optical Transceivers for Datacom and Telecom

2.1.2 The Shift Toward Heterogeneous Integration

2.1.3 AI-Driven Bandwidth Demand as a Structural Growth Catalyst

2.2 Photonics in the AI Era

2.2.1 The Explosive Growth of Generative AI and Llms

2.2.2 Compute Demand Scaling and Network Bottlenecks

2.2.3 The Role of Optical Interconnects in AI Infrastructure

2.3 Semiconductor Packaging Technology Overview

2.3.1 Conventional Packaging Approaches

2.3.2 Advanced Packaging Approaches

2.3.3 from 1D to 3D Integration: The Packaging Evolution Continuum

2.4 Why Photonics Packaging Differs from Conventional Semiconductor Packaging

2.5 The Standardization Imperative

2.5.1 Pdk and Adk-Driven Design Environments

2.5.2 Role of Standards Bodies and Industry Consortia

2.5.3 Barriers to High-Volume Photonics Packaging Deployment

3 Technology Landscape

3.1 Light Source Integration Technologies

3.1.1 Integration Approach Overview

3.1.2 Hybrid Integration

3.1.3 Heterogeneous Integration

3.1.4 Heterogeneously Integrated Light Sources on Silicon Photonics (For Pluggables)

3.1.5 Microled-On-Si Hybridization

3.2 Advanced Packaging Technologies for Photonics

3.2.1 Wafer-Level Packaging (Wlp)

3.2.1.1 Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging (Wlcsp)

3.2.1.2 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (Fo-Wlp)

3.2.1.3 Wlp Manufacturing Processes

3.2.2 2.5D and 3D Packaging

3.2.2.1 Silicon Interposer 2.5D (Through-Silicon Via)

3.2.2.2 Organic-based 2.5D Packaging

3.2.2.3 Glass-based 2.5D Packaging

3.2.2.4 3D Stacked Packages

3.2.3 Hybrid Bonding

3.2.3.1 Fusion Bond and Direct Molecular Bonding

3.2.3.2 Cu-Cu Bumpless Hybrid Bonding

3.2.3.3 Devices Using Hybrid Bonding

3.2.4 Photonics-Compatible Advanced Packaging Platform Comparison

3.3 Interconnection Techniques in Photonics Packaging

3.3.1 Wire Bonding

3.3.2 Flip-Chip Bumping

3.3.3 Micro-Bumping

3.3.4 Through-Silicon Via (Tsv)

3.3.5 Redistribution Layer (Rdl)

3.3.6 Photonic Wire Bonding

3.4 Fiber-To-Chip Coupling

3.4.1 Fiber-To-Chip Coupling Modalities Overview

3.4.2 V-Groove Technology: from 260?m to 130?m Pitch

3.4.3 Detachable Fiber-To-Chip Couplers

3.4.4 Serviceability and Detachability Design Considerations

3.4.5 Fiber Array Units (Faus) and Connectorization

3.5 Eic/Pic Integration

3.5.1 Photonic Integrated Circuits (Pics) - Key Concepts

3.5.1.1 What are Pics? Material Platforms and Integration Levels

3.5.1.2 Pics vs Silicon Photonics - Differences and Overlap

3.5.2 Electronic-Photonic Integration Requirements

3.5.3 2D Eic/Pic Integration

3.5.4 2.5D Eic/Pic Integration

3.5.5 3D Eic/Pic Integration

3.5.6 3D Optical Engine Configuration Examples

3.5.6.1 Configuration 1: Eic-On-Pic with Micro-Bumps

3.5.6.2 Configuration 2: Pic-On-Eic with Through-Silicon Vias

3.5.6.3 Configuration 3: 3D Soic with Hybrid Bonding

3.5.7 Tsmc's Role in Heterogeneous Eic/Pic Integration

3.6 Module-Level Packaging

3.6.1 Optical Transceiver Module Architecture

3.6.2 Typical Process Steps and Major Equipment Suppliers

3.6.3 Which Packaging Approach for Which Application?

3.6.4 Solutions for Quantum Packaging

3.7 Technology Roadmap

3.7.1 Long-Term Technology Evolution Roadmap 2026-2036

3.7.2 Long-Term Evolution of Co-Packaged Optics

4 Co-Packaged Optics (Cpo)

4.1 Introduction to Co-Packaged Optics

4.1.1 Definition and Core Concepts

4.1.1.1 Concept 1: Proximity Integration

4.1.1.2 Concept 2: Functional Partitioning

4.1.1.3 Concept 3: Coherent Ecosystem Development

4.1.2 What is an Optical Engine (Oe)?

4.1.2.1 Optical Engine Composition and Components

4.1.2.2 Optical Engine vs Pluggable Transceiver

4.1.2.3 Critical Performance Parameters

4.1.3 Key Technology Building Blocks for Cpo

4.1.3.1 Silicon Photonics Pic

4.1.3.2 Electronic Ic (Eic)

4.1.3.3 External Laser Sources and Optical Power Supply

4.2 Cpo vs Pluggable Optics

4.2.1 Pluggable Optics - Current Status, Bottlenecks and Limitations

4.2.1.1 Form Factor Constraints

4.2.1.2 Electrical Interface and Serdes Limitations

4.2.1.3 Thermal Management Challenges

4.2.1.4 On-Board Optics (Obo) as a Transitional Step

4.2.2 Power Efficiency Comparison: Cpo vs Pluggable vs Copper

4.2.3 Design Decisions: Choosing Between Cpo and Pluggables

4.3 Data Centre Architecture and Cpo Applications

4.3.1 Modern High-Performance AI Data Centre Architecture

4.3.1.1 Physical Infrastructure Hierarchy

4.3.1.2 Network Architecture: Scale-Out and Scale-Up

4.3.1.3 Power and Cooling Considerations

4.3.2 Switches: Key Components in AI Data Centres

4.3.2.1 Switch Architecture Evolution

4.3.2.2 Switch Asic Technology and Bandwidth Scaling

4.3.3 Scale-Out Network Switching Applications

4.3.4 Scale-Up Computing Optical I/O Applications

4.3.5 Nvidia vs Broadcom: Strategic Comparison in AI Infrastructure and Cpo

4.3.5.1 Nvidia's Cpo Strategy: Vertical Integration

4.3.5.2 Broadcom's Cpo Strategy: Open Ecosystem

4.3.5.3 Competitive Dynamics

4.3.6 L2 Frontside Network Architecture: Cpo vs Non-Cpo

4.3.7 Migration from Copper to Optical Interconnects in AI Systems

4.4 Cpo Packaging Structures

4.4.1 Types of Cpo Xpu/Switch Asic Packaging Structures

4.4.1.1 Type I: Optical Engines on Package Periphery

4.4.1.2 Type II: Optical Engines Co-Located with Asic on Interposer

4.4.1.3 Type III: 3D Stacked Optical Engines

4.4.2 System Integration of Network Switches by Packaging Technologies

4.4.3 System Integration of Optical I/O by Packaging Technologies

4.5 Cpo Market Forecasts 2026-2036

4.5.1 Server Boards, Cpus and Gpus/Accelerators Shipment Forecast

4.5.2 Optical I/O for AI Interconnect Cpo Forecast (Units Shipped)

4.5.3 Optical I/O for AI Interconnect Cpo Forecast (Revenue)

4.5.4 Cpo Network Switches for AI Accelerators (Units Shipped)

4.5.5 Cpo Network Switches for AI Accelerators (Market Size)

4.5.6 Total Cpo Market Overview

4.5.7 Cpo by Eic/Pic Integration Technology (Unit Shipments)

4.5.8 Cpo Roadmap: Scale-Out Networks

4.6 Cpo Challenges and Future Potential

4.6.1 Technical Challenges

4.6.2 Commercial and Standardization Challenges

4.6.3 Future Potential and Outlook

5 Application Segments

5.1 Telecom and Datacom

5.1.1 Optical Transceiver Market Overview

5.1.2 Photonics Packaging for Optical Transceivers

5.1.3 Market Forecast: Optical Transceivers 2026-2036

5.1.4 Transition from Pluggable to Co-Packaged: Hybrid Period 2026-2030

5.1.5 Supply Chain Concentration and Verticality Trends

5.2 AI Data Centres

5.2.1 AI Data Centre Photonics Packaging Demand

5.2.2 Hyperscaler Capex and Photonics Intensity

5.2.3 Current AI System Architecture: Nvidia Dgx/Hgx Platforms

5.2.4 Future AI Architecture (Short to Mid-Term: 2026-2030)

5.2.5 Future AI Architecture (Long-Term: 2031-2036)

5.3 Augmented Reality Displays

5.3.1 Consumer AR Market Overview and Inflection Point (2026-2028)

5.3.2 Display Engine Technologies for AR

5.3.2.1 Lcos-based Optical Engines

5.3.2.2 Microled-based Optical Engines

5.3.2.3 Laser-based Architectures and New Coupling Challenges

5.3.2.4 Lcos to Microled 2026-2036

5.3.3 AR Photonics Packaging: Form Factor as Key Differentiator

5.3.4 Market Forecast: AR Display Volumes 2026-2036

5.3.5 Market Forecast: AR Packaging Revenue 2026-2036

5.3.6 Microdisplay Supply Chain: Microled Focus

5.4 Automotive: Fmcw LiDAR

5.4.1 Fmcw LiDAR Technology and Photonics Packaging Requirements

5.4.2 Fmcw LiDAR Photonics Integration Challenges

5.4.3 Market Forecast: Fmcw LiDAR Volume and Packaging Revenue 2026-2036

5.5 Quantum Technologies

5.5.1 Photonics as the Hidden Bottleneck in Scalable Quantum Technologies

5.5.2 Photonics in Quantum Computer Architectures

5.5.2.1 Photonic Quantum Computers

5.5.2.2 Trapped-Ion Quantum Systems

5.5.2.3 Neutral Atom Quantum Systems

5.5.3 Photonics Packaging Requirements for Quantum

5.5.3.1 Ultra-Low-Loss Fiber Alignment

5.5.3.2 High-Density Laser Integration for Qubit Scaling

5.5.3.3 Extreme Precision Assembly

5.5.4 Quantum Photonics Packaging Solutions and Outlook

5.6 Other Application Segments

6 Ecosystem and Supply Chain

6.1 Photonics Packaging Value Chain Overview

6.1.1 Generic Value Chain: from Die to System

6.1.2 Value Capture by Chain Segment

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis by Segment

6.2.1 Pic Design Segment

6.2.2 Asic and Xpu Design Segment

6.2.3 Laser Sources Segment

6.2.4 Soi Wafer and Epi-Wafer Segment

6.2.5 Eic, Retimers, Serdes and Phy Segment

6.2.6 Connectors and Fibers Segment

6.2.7 Foundries Segment

6.2.8 Packaging, Assembling and Testing Segment

6.2.9 System and Equipment Segment

6.2.10 End Customers (Hyperscalers) Segment

6.2.11 Ecosystem Interdependencies and Strategic Implications

6.3 Regional Ecosystem Analysis

6.3.1 The Taiwanese Ecosystem

6.3.2 Nvidia's Ecosystem

6.3.3 The European Ecosystem

6.3.4 North American Ecosystem

6.3.5 Asia-Pacific (Excluding Taiwan) Ecosystem

7 Global Market Forecasts 2026-2036

7.1 Overall Market Forecast

7.1.1 Total Global Photonics Packaging Market: Revenue ($M) 2026-2036

7.1.2 Market Revenue by Application Segment

7.1.3 Market Revenue by Packaging Technology

7.2 Segment Forecasts

7.2.1 Optical Transceivers (Datacom & Telecom)

7.2.2 Co-Packaged Optics (Cpo)

7.2.3 Augmented Reality

7.2.4 Automotive LiDAR (Fmcw)

7.2.5 Quantum Technologies

7.2.6 Other Applications (Medical, Defense, Industrial)

7.3 Regional Forecasts

7.3.1 Regional Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Environment Overview

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Positioning and M&A Activity

8.4 Vertical Integration Trends

8.5 Future Outlook: Competitive Dynamics 2026-2036

9 Company Profiles (79 Company Profiles)

10 Appendix

10.1 Definitions & Terminology

10.2 Research Methodology

11 References

List of Tables [74]



List of Figures [40]

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