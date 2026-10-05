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Global HVAC Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2031 Smart Controls, IAQ, And Energy-Efficient Retrofits Propel Market Beyond USD 30.21 Billion


2026-10-05 06:19:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart HVAC adoption, energy-efficiency mandates and IAQ demand drive growth, led by sensors and controls, residential replacements, wholesale channels and North America

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global HVAC Accessories Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC accessories market is expanding as smart home adoption, energy efficiency regulations, urbanization, construction activity, and indoor air quality priorities reshape residential, commercial, and industrial HVAC requirements. Demand is rising for smart thermostats, sensors, controls, filters, dampers, valves, humidifiers, air quality monitors, and connected automation products that improve system performance and occupant comfort.

According to the research report, the Global HVAC Accessories market was valued at more than USD 22.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed USD 30.21 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.29% from 2026-2031.

Smart home technology remains a major HVAC accessories market growth driver. Consumers increasingly expect remote monitoring, voice control, automated temperature scheduling, real-time performance alerts, and energy usage insights. Connected thermostats and sensors from established HVAC and technology providers enable homeowners and businesses to optimize climate control based on occupancy, environmental conditions, and operating preferences.

Government energy efficiency standards and carbon reduction policies are also accelerating market demand. Mandatory building performance targets, green construction requirements, incentives, rebates, and tax benefits encourage investment in energy-efficient HVAC accessories. High-efficiency filters, variable speed drives, zoning components, automated dampers, and intelligent controls help property owners reduce operating costs while supporting regulatory compliance.

Variable Refrigerant Flow VRF Zoning Systems are gaining traction in residential and light commercial applications. Advanced zoning accessories provide precise temperature management across multiple areas and support simultaneous heating and cooling. This capability improves comfort and reduces energy consumption compared with conventional systems operating from a single set point.

Key HVAC Accessories Market Drivers

  • Energy efficiency and sustainability: Building owners and system integrators are adopting advanced HVAC controls, efficient filtration products, variable speed drives, and zoning technologies to reduce energy consumption and emissions.
  • Urbanization and construction: Residential, commercial, and industrial development in emerging markets is increasing demand for accessories used in new HVAC installations.
  • Retrofit and replacement activity: Older buildings require upgraded thermostats, sensors, filters, control modules, dampers, and air quality products to improve performance and meet current standards.
  • Indoor air quality investment: Demand for high-efficiency air filters, UV-C sterilization units, humidity controls, and IAQ monitoring sensors is increasing across homes, schools, hospitals, and workplaces.

Market Challenges

  • High initial investment: IoT-enabled controllers, advanced sensors, premium filtration systems, and associated installation services can require substantial upfront spending. Integration with existing equipment may also involve system modifications and specialized labor.
  • Technical compatibility: Inconsistent standards and legacy HVAC infrastructure can complicate communication between connected accessories, central systems, and building management platforms.
  • Skilled labor shortages: Smart HVAC installation, configuration, diagnostics, and maintenance require trained technicians. Workforce limitations can increase project costs and delay technology deployment.

Market Segment Highlights

Sensors and controls lead the global HVAC accessories market due to their role in real-time monitoring, environmental regulation, automated operation, predictive maintenance, and data-driven optimization. Connected sensors and control units support temperature, humidity, airflow, pressure, occupancy, and indoor air quality management while helping buildings comply with energy codes and green building requirements.

Residential applications represent the largest market segment. Residential construction, rising disposable income, extreme weather conditions, smart home adoption, and growing awareness of indoor air quality are increasing demand for HVAC accessories. Recurring filter changes, component replacements, and technology upgrades further support residential aftermarket sales.

Wholesale stores remain the leading distribution channel because they support bulk purchasing by contractors, installers, facility operators, and other professional buyers. Their broad inventories, multi-brand product availability, established logistics networks, and technical support capabilities make them essential to new construction, retrofit, and maintenance projects.

Replacement deployment accounts for the largest share of the global HVAC accessories market. Filters, thermostats, sensors, controls, dampers, and air quality components require periodic replacement because of wear, changing performance requirements, and technological obsolescence. Proactive upgrades to energy-efficient and connected accessories also generate recurring aftermarket demand.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the global HVAC accessories market, supported by extensive HVAC system penetration across the United States and Canada. Strong adoption of smart homes, building automation, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and IoT-enabled controls contributes to regional demand. Federal and state-level efficiency policies, ASHRAE codes, ENERGY STAR certifications, green construction practices, and a developed wholesale and online distribution network further strengthen market growth.

Recent Industry Developments

  • In June 2025, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. collaborated with Asuene Inc. to integrate Asuene's cloud-based CO2 emissions tracking and ESG management platform with energy-efficient HVAC equipment and energy management systems.
  • In September 2024, Carrier partnered with Rewiring America to support HVAC electrification, strategic retrofits, and clean-energy adoption through projects in Oregon, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Georgia.
  • In June 2024, Trane Technologies plc completed the US Department of Energy Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. Its prototype heat pump delivered average energy bill savings of 15-20% during testing in Boise, Idaho.
  • In May 2024, Lennox International Inc. formed a joint venture with SAMSUNG, combining SAMSUNG's ductless and VRF HVAC portfolio with Lennox's North American distribution network.

Report Scope

  • Historic year: 2020
  • Base year: 2025
  • Estimated year: 2026
  • Forecast year: 2031

The report evaluates the global HVAC accessories market by value, forecast, product type, application, distribution channel, market drivers, challenges, ongoing trends, company profiles, and strategic recommendations. Continued investment in smart HVAC systems, indoor air quality, energy-efficient buildings, replacement components, and connected controls is expected to sustain market growth through 2031.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 190
Forecast Period 2025-2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.34 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $30.21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2%
Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerations
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic / Demographic Snapshot
6. Global HVAC Accessories Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share by Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
7. North America HVAC Accessories Market Outlook
7.1. Regional Market Analysis
7.1.1. Market Size by Value
7.1.2. Market Share by Country
7.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type
7.1.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
7.1.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
7.2. Country Outlooks
7.2.1. United States
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. Country Analysis Scope
Market Size by Value; Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel
8. Europe HVAC Accessories Market Outlook
8.1. Regional Market Analysis
8.1.1. Market Size by Value
8.1.2. Market Share by Country
8.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type
8.1.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
8.1.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
8.2. Country Outlooks
8.2.1. Germany
8.2.2. United Kingdom (UK)
8.2.3. France
8.2.4. Italy
8.2.5. Spain
8.2.6. Russia
8.3. Country Analysis Scope
Market Size by Value; Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel
9. Asia-Pacific HVAC Accessories Market Outlook
9.1. Regional Market Analysis
9.1.1. Market Size by Value
9.1.2. Market Share by Country
9.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type
9.1.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
9.1.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
9.2. Country Outlooks
9.2.1. China
9.2.2. Japan
9.2.3. India
9.2.4. Australia
9.2.5. South Korea
9.3. Country Analysis Scope
Market Size by Value; Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel
10. South America HVAC Accessories Market Outlook
10.1. Regional Market Analysis
10.1.1. Market Size by Value
10.1.2. Market Share by Country
10.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type
10.1.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
10.1.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
10.2. Country Outlooks
10.2.1. Brazil
10.2.2. Argentina
10.2.3. Colombia
10.3. Country Analysis Scope
Market Size by Value; Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel
11. Middle East & Africa HVAC Accessories Market Outlook
11.1. Regional Market Analysis
11.1.1. Market Size by Value
11.1.2. Market Share by Country
11.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type
11.1.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
11.1.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
11.2. Country Outlooks
11.2.1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
11.2.2. Saudi Arabia
11.2.3. South Africa
11.3. Country Analysis Scope
Market Size by Value; Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Dashboard
12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025
12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
12.5. Porter's Five Forces
12.6. Company Profiles
12.6.1. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
12.6.2. Honeywell International Inc.
12.6.3. Johnson Controls International plc
12.6.4. Carrier Global Corporation
12.6.5. Siemens AG
12.6.6. Schneider Electric SE
12.6.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd.
12.6.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.6.9. Lennox International Inc.
12.6.10. Trane Technologies plc
12.6.11. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
12.6.12. Emerson Electric Co.
12.6.13. Danfoss
12.6.14. Haier Group Corporation
12.6.15. BELIMO Holding AG
12.6.16. Camfil
12.6.17. Munters
12.6.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc.
12.6.19. Thermorex CJSC
12.6.20. Condair Group
12.7. Company Profile Scope
Company Snapshot; Company Overview; Financial Highlights; Geographic Insights; Business Segment & Performance; Product Portfolio; Key Executives; Strategic Moves & Developments
13. Strategic Recommendations
List of Figures [36]
List of Tables [86]
For more information about this report visit

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