Global HVAC Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2031 Smart Controls, IAQ, And Energy-Efficient Retrofits Propel Market Beyond USD 30.21 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global HVAC Accessories Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC accessories market is expanding as smart home adoption, energy efficiency regulations, urbanization, construction activity, and indoor air quality priorities reshape residential, commercial, and industrial HVAC requirements. Demand is rising for smart thermostats, sensors, controls, filters, dampers, valves, humidifiers, air quality monitors, and connected automation products that improve system performance and occupant comfort.

According to the research report, the Global HVAC Accessories market was valued at more than USD 22.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed USD 30.21 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.29% from 2026-2031.

Smart home technology remains a major HVAC accessories market growth driver. Consumers increasingly expect remote monitoring, voice control, automated temperature scheduling, real-time performance alerts, and energy usage insights. Connected thermostats and sensors from established HVAC and technology providers enable homeowners and businesses to optimize climate control based on occupancy, environmental conditions, and operating preferences.

Government energy efficiency standards and carbon reduction policies are also accelerating market demand. Mandatory building performance targets, green construction requirements, incentives, rebates, and tax benefits encourage investment in energy-efficient HVAC accessories. High-efficiency filters, variable speed drives, zoning components, automated dampers, and intelligent controls help property owners reduce operating costs while supporting regulatory compliance.

Variable Refrigerant Flow VRF Zoning Systems are gaining traction in residential and light commercial applications. Advanced zoning accessories provide precise temperature management across multiple areas and support simultaneous heating and cooling. This capability improves comfort and reduces energy consumption compared with conventional systems operating from a single set point.

Key HVAC Accessories Market Drivers



Energy efficiency and sustainability: Building owners and system integrators are adopting advanced HVAC controls, efficient filtration products, variable speed drives, and zoning technologies to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Urbanization and construction: Residential, commercial, and industrial development in emerging markets is increasing demand for accessories used in new HVAC installations.

Retrofit and replacement activity: Older buildings require upgraded thermostats, sensors, filters, control modules, dampers, and air quality products to improve performance and meet current standards. Indoor air quality investment: Demand for high-efficiency air filters, UV-C sterilization units, humidity controls, and IAQ monitoring sensors is increasing across homes, schools, hospitals, and workplaces.

Market Challenges



High initial investment: IoT-enabled controllers, advanced sensors, premium filtration systems, and associated installation services can require substantial upfront spending. Integration with existing equipment may also involve system modifications and specialized labor.

Technical compatibility: Inconsistent standards and legacy HVAC infrastructure can complicate communication between connected accessories, central systems, and building management platforms. Skilled labor shortages: Smart HVAC installation, configuration, diagnostics, and maintenance require trained technicians. Workforce limitations can increase project costs and delay technology deployment.

Market Segment Highlights

Sensors and controls lead the global HVAC accessories market due to their role in real-time monitoring, environmental regulation, automated operation, predictive maintenance, and data-driven optimization. Connected sensors and control units support temperature, humidity, airflow, pressure, occupancy, and indoor air quality management while helping buildings comply with energy codes and green building requirements.

Residential applications represent the largest market segment. Residential construction, rising disposable income, extreme weather conditions, smart home adoption, and growing awareness of indoor air quality are increasing demand for HVAC accessories. Recurring filter changes, component replacements, and technology upgrades further support residential aftermarket sales.

Wholesale stores remain the leading distribution channel because they support bulk purchasing by contractors, installers, facility operators, and other professional buyers. Their broad inventories, multi-brand product availability, established logistics networks, and technical support capabilities make them essential to new construction, retrofit, and maintenance projects.

Replacement deployment accounts for the largest share of the global HVAC accessories market. Filters, thermostats, sensors, controls, dampers, and air quality components require periodic replacement because of wear, changing performance requirements, and technological obsolescence. Proactive upgrades to energy-efficient and connected accessories also generate recurring aftermarket demand.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the global HVAC accessories market, supported by extensive HVAC system penetration across the United States and Canada. Strong adoption of smart homes, building automation, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and IoT-enabled controls contributes to regional demand. Federal and state-level efficiency policies, ASHRAE codes, ENERGY STAR certifications, green construction practices, and a developed wholesale and online distribution network further strengthen market growth.

Recent Industry Developments



In June 2025, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. collaborated with Asuene Inc. to integrate Asuene's cloud-based CO2 emissions tracking and ESG management platform with energy-efficient HVAC equipment and energy management systems.

In September 2024, Carrier partnered with Rewiring America to support HVAC electrification, strategic retrofits, and clean-energy adoption through projects in Oregon, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

In June 2024, Trane Technologies plc completed the US Department of Energy Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. Its prototype heat pump delivered average energy bill savings of 15-20% during testing in Boise, Idaho. In May 2024, Lennox International Inc. formed a joint venture with SAMSUNG, combining SAMSUNG's ductless and VRF HVAC portfolio with Lennox's North American distribution network.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

The report evaluates the global HVAC accessories market by value, forecast, product type, application, distribution channel, market drivers, challenges, ongoing trends, company profiles, and strategic recommendations. Continued investment in smart HVAC systems, indoor air quality, energy-efficient buildings, replacement components, and connected controls is expected to sustain market growth through 2031.

Key Attributes

