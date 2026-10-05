METLEN / Key word(s): Contract

METLEN: New gallium agreement with major Japanese chemical company

05.10.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST

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METLEN attracts global commercial interest in European gallium New agreement with major Japanese chemical company highlights strong global market demand ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN



The new agreement marks the second strategic commercial arrangement announced by METLEN for the future supply of gallium, further confirming strong international demand for a reliable European source of supply. As global industries seek to diversify critical raw material supply chains, METLEN continues to establish itself as a trusted long-term partner for leading industrial and technology companies across multiple regions. The growing commercial interest reflects both the strategic importance of gallium and confidence in METLEN's integrated production model, which combines proprietary technology, secured feedstock from the refinery of its wholly owned Aluminium of Greece and industrial facilities and large-scale production capabilities that are unique in Europe. With each new commercial partnership, Greece is strengthening its position as an emerging hub for critical raw materials, while Europe is building a meaningful presence in one of the most strategically important value chains. Evangelos Mytilineos, Executive Chairman of METLEN commented on the agreement: "The international response to our gallium project continues to exceed expectations. The successive commercial agreements we are announcing demonstrate that global industry is actively seeking reliable, high-quality and diversified supply sources. Through this investment, Greece is becoming part of a new global technology ecosystem, while Europe is steadily establishing its role in a strategic market that will underpin the next generation of industrial and technological innovation." With this new commercial agreement, it is almost certain that the entirety of the production of 50MT p.a. will be sold out months before commencement of commercial production, planned for 3Q 2027. Beyond gallium itself, these agreements validate the strategic direction of METLEN's Critical & Rare Metals (CRM), a sub-sector of M Metals Business Unit. They demonstrate that foresight, innovation, and industrial expertise can create globally competitive supply chains for materials that are essential to the technologies of the future.



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