4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Lumajang In Indonesia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck on Monday the city of Lumajang in Indonesia.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that the quake occurred 112 kilometers south of Lumajang, at a depth of 4 kilometers.

Earthquakes frequently strike various parts of Indonesia, as the country lies along the Pacific belt known as the Ring of Fire, where multiple tectonic plates meet, resulting in frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, triggering a tsunami, which killed more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

earthquake Indonesia Lumajang