'EYES' Maker Manu Ashokan Says 'Stalking Deeply Affects A Person's Sense Of Safety'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) The director of the upcoming Malayalam drama, 'EYES', Manu Ashokan, said that stalking should be seen as more than just a crime, as it deeply affects a person's sense of safety.

Talking about the forthcoming series, director Manu Ashokan said,”EYES is a story I wanted to tell with honesty and sensitivity. Stalking is not just a crime; it can deeply affect a person's sense of safety. We've tried to capture that reality while keeping the series engaging as a thriller."

"I'm grateful to the cast and crew for bringing this story to life with such sincerity. I hope audiences on Sony LIV connect with the series and look at the subject a little differently," he went on to add.

Penned by Bobby-Sanjay, the project has been adapted from a story by Anjana Nayar. 'EYES' also marks the reunion of Manu Ashokan with the acclaimed writing duo after their association in 'Uyare' and 'Kaanekkaane'.

'EYES' talks about the dark side of love, when affection is mistaken for control, turning into fear and danger.

The show will share the journey of a police officer named Tina Sebastian (Played by Kani Kusruti), who finds herself drawn into certain types of cases where people start to blur the line between love, obsession and control. As the investigation moves forward, she learns that affection and danger might not be two very different things, leading to fear, vulnerability.

In her search for the truth, she comes across something that is far more unsettling than what she had expected.

Backed by DreamKatcher, the series also features Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Saniya Iyappan, and Shruthi as the ancillary cast, along with others.

Made under the direction of Manu Ashokan, 'EYES' is slated to premiere on 9th October this year, only on Sony LIV.