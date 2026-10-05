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World’s Sweets and Snacks Brands Converge in Dubai as ISM Middle East 2026 Opens Access to a US$400 Billion APMEA Market
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 05 October 2026: With sweets and snacks sales across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (APMEA) set to surpass US$400 billion in 2026, the region is becoming an increasingly important growth market for the global industry. As consumer demand fragments across occasions, dietary priorities and value expectations, buyers are recalibrating portfolios around portfolio relevance, differentiated innovation, regulatory readiness and reliable delivery.
Against this backdrop, ISM Middle East 2026, the sole dedicated sweets and snacks trade event for APMEA, returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-5 November, bringing global manufacturers together with regional buyers and decision-makers shaping their 2027 portfolios.
The next wave of growth is already visible across confectionery and snacks, as indulgence and wellness increasingly converge. Protein and fibre are entering treat-led formats, lower-sugar products are prioritising taste, while premium portions, layered textures and bold flavour combinations are creating new occasions for indulgence. For buyers, the question is increasingly not simply what is selling today, but which products can earn a place in tomorrow’s portfolio and scale across APMEA markets.
With international exhibitors accounting for 86% of participation, ISM Middle East 2026 will showcase the breadth of global innovation across confectionery, chocolate, snack foods, traditional sweets, biscuits and cakes, and ice cream and desserts.
Mark Napier, Vice President, ISM Middle East, InD, said:
“ISM Middle East brings a distinctive combination of international manufacturing expertise and regional buying demand to Dubai. The value of the event is not simply in the breadth of products on display, but in the opportunity it creates for manufacturers and buyers to meet directly, understand market requirements and develop commercial relationships across APMEA. With producers travelling from more than 40 countries, the event provides a concentrated environment for businesses looking to establish new routes to market and for regional buyers seeking new products, suppliers and ideas for their portfolios.”
ISM Middle East is a joint venture between inD and Koelnmesse GmbH.
Denis Steker, Senior Vice President, Koelnmesse, said:
“ISM Middle East has always connected the global sweets and snacks industry with high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa and far beyond. This year, in particular, is accentuating just how important this platform is for many international manufacturers. In their capacity as reliable suppliers, the participating manufacturers are quite rightly expecting to gain a significant advantage from positioning themselves as strong partners for regional buyers and trade flows. As such, with a view to 2027 and beyond, Dubai will become a key hub in November 2026 for sourcing decisions.”
Global production meets regional market access
The international footprint at ISM Middle East 2026 spans Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK and the USA, among other markets.
European participation includes Germany’s Trolli and Powermints, Spain’s CAFOSA GUM and Productos Churruca, Poland’s Dr Gerard, Italy’s Crispo, Denmark’s Gumlink Confectionery Company and Latvia’s The Beginnings. Collectively, their portfolios reflect the breadth of current category demand, from sour and filled gummies, compressed mints and private-label chewing gum to roasted corn and legume snacks, sandwich biscuits and wafers, snack cakes and croissants, filled chocolates and pralines, and high-fibre oat, fruit-and-nut and protein-led snacks.
The global mix extends across Asia and beyond, with Indonesia’s Yupi Indo Jelly Gum, Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Biscuits and Türkiye’s Akanlar Çikolata İçecek Gıda among the manufacturers bringing regional production expertise and export-ready portfolios to Dubai. The Gulf’s own manufacturing base is also represented by Bahrain’s Amalfi Foods, Dubai-based Blooming Foods FZCO and Saudi Arabia’s Al Wefag Manufacturing, adding locally produced bakery, confectionery, marshmallow and snack products to the international sourcing mix.
Jannis Theileis, General Manager of Powermints GmbH, said: “As consumer preferences evolve towards cleaner-label and functional confectionery, Powermints is bringing German manufacturing expertise and sugar-free concepts to a market with growing demand for premium impulse products. ISM Middle East has been an important platform for us to connect directly with retail buyers and regional distributors across the GCC, Africa and Asia. Returning to Dubai gives us the opportunity to develop direct partnerships, understand evolving market requirements and introduce new flavour concepts to regional buyers.”
From finished products to the wider food-industry value chain
ISM Middle East 2026 will take place alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, Private Label Middle East and GulfHost, extending the business environment beyond finished sweets and snacks into processing and manufacturing technology, packaging, private-label development, automation, logistics and foodservice.
The co-location gives participating businesses visibility across a broader commercial chain from the products consumers ultimately buy, to how they are manufactured, packaged, developed for own-brand portfolios and delivered into hospitality and foodservice channels.
ISM Middle East takes place from 3-5 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Registration is free for trade professionals: Click Here to Register.
-ENDS-
About inD
inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education. Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between the Informa Group PLC, the world’s leading B2B Live Events Group, and Dubai World Trade Centre, the region’s leading business enabler and global events powerhouse.
Against this backdrop, ISM Middle East 2026, the sole dedicated sweets and snacks trade event for APMEA, returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-5 November, bringing global manufacturers together with regional buyers and decision-makers shaping their 2027 portfolios.
The next wave of growth is already visible across confectionery and snacks, as indulgence and wellness increasingly converge. Protein and fibre are entering treat-led formats, lower-sugar products are prioritising taste, while premium portions, layered textures and bold flavour combinations are creating new occasions for indulgence. For buyers, the question is increasingly not simply what is selling today, but which products can earn a place in tomorrow’s portfolio and scale across APMEA markets.
With international exhibitors accounting for 86% of participation, ISM Middle East 2026 will showcase the breadth of global innovation across confectionery, chocolate, snack foods, traditional sweets, biscuits and cakes, and ice cream and desserts.
Mark Napier, Vice President, ISM Middle East, InD, said:
“ISM Middle East brings a distinctive combination of international manufacturing expertise and regional buying demand to Dubai. The value of the event is not simply in the breadth of products on display, but in the opportunity it creates for manufacturers and buyers to meet directly, understand market requirements and develop commercial relationships across APMEA. With producers travelling from more than 40 countries, the event provides a concentrated environment for businesses looking to establish new routes to market and for regional buyers seeking new products, suppliers and ideas for their portfolios.”
ISM Middle East is a joint venture between inD and Koelnmesse GmbH.
Denis Steker, Senior Vice President, Koelnmesse, said:
“ISM Middle East has always connected the global sweets and snacks industry with high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa and far beyond. This year, in particular, is accentuating just how important this platform is for many international manufacturers. In their capacity as reliable suppliers, the participating manufacturers are quite rightly expecting to gain a significant advantage from positioning themselves as strong partners for regional buyers and trade flows. As such, with a view to 2027 and beyond, Dubai will become a key hub in November 2026 for sourcing decisions.”
Global production meets regional market access
The international footprint at ISM Middle East 2026 spans Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK and the USA, among other markets.
European participation includes Germany’s Trolli and Powermints, Spain’s CAFOSA GUM and Productos Churruca, Poland’s Dr Gerard, Italy’s Crispo, Denmark’s Gumlink Confectionery Company and Latvia’s The Beginnings. Collectively, their portfolios reflect the breadth of current category demand, from sour and filled gummies, compressed mints and private-label chewing gum to roasted corn and legume snacks, sandwich biscuits and wafers, snack cakes and croissants, filled chocolates and pralines, and high-fibre oat, fruit-and-nut and protein-led snacks.
The global mix extends across Asia and beyond, with Indonesia’s Yupi Indo Jelly Gum, Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Biscuits and Türkiye’s Akanlar Çikolata İçecek Gıda among the manufacturers bringing regional production expertise and export-ready portfolios to Dubai. The Gulf’s own manufacturing base is also represented by Bahrain’s Amalfi Foods, Dubai-based Blooming Foods FZCO and Saudi Arabia’s Al Wefag Manufacturing, adding locally produced bakery, confectionery, marshmallow and snack products to the international sourcing mix.
Jannis Theileis, General Manager of Powermints GmbH, said: “As consumer preferences evolve towards cleaner-label and functional confectionery, Powermints is bringing German manufacturing expertise and sugar-free concepts to a market with growing demand for premium impulse products. ISM Middle East has been an important platform for us to connect directly with retail buyers and regional distributors across the GCC, Africa and Asia. Returning to Dubai gives us the opportunity to develop direct partnerships, understand evolving market requirements and introduce new flavour concepts to regional buyers.”
From finished products to the wider food-industry value chain
ISM Middle East 2026 will take place alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, Private Label Middle East and GulfHost, extending the business environment beyond finished sweets and snacks into processing and manufacturing technology, packaging, private-label development, automation, logistics and foodservice.
The co-location gives participating businesses visibility across a broader commercial chain from the products consumers ultimately buy, to how they are manufactured, packaged, developed for own-brand portfolios and delivered into hospitality and foodservice channels.
ISM Middle East takes place from 3-5 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Registration is free for trade professionals: Click Here to Register.
-ENDS-
About inD
inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education. Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between the Informa Group PLC, the world’s leading B2B Live Events Group, and Dubai World Trade Centre, the region’s leading business enabler and global events powerhouse.
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