Little Boy Holds Hanuman Chalisa But Recites Nursery Rhyme Netizens Say, 'God Is Impressed' VIRAL

An Instagram post shared by Neha Mittal, featuring a four-year-old engaged in morning prayers, has captured significant attention on the platform. The post, dated September 25, 2026, humorously depicts a child, specifically a four-year-old, holding the revered 'Hanuman Chalisa' while simultaneously having“Brother John in heart,” a delightful juxtaposition that perfectly showcases a moment of 'pure childhood innocence'.

The reel, shared by user nehamittal287, quickly garnered 5,748 likes and 49 comments. Its charm lies in the juxtaposition of traditional devotion with the playful mention of a nursery rhyme, resonating with many viewers.

Childhood Innocence Goes Viral

The post's caption highlights the endearing scene: "When you're 4... but it's time for your morning prayers Hanuman Chalisa in hand. Brother John in heart. Just pure childhood innocence." This caption meticulously details the scene, emphasizing the child of four years old diligently preparing for morning prayers. The explicit mention of the 'Hanuman Chalisa in hand' and 'Brother John in heart' paints a vivid picture of this unique blend of earnest devotion and childhood whimsy, a combination that deeply resonated with the online community and was widely described as 'pure childhood innocence'.

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A post shared by Neha Mittal (@nehamittal287)

How Netizen's Reacted!

Many netizens reacted with an outpouring of amusement and warmth, frequently commenting on the child's sweet and guileless nature. The video became a heartwarming example of how young children, especially those as young as four, interpret and engage with spiritual rituals in their own unique and often comical ways. Observers noted that such 'pure childhood innocence' and genuine, pure-hearted devotion would surely impress divine beings, with many humorously implying, 'God is impressed'.