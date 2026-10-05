Karnataka To Reconsider Cash Awards For Asian Games Medallists From State

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports G. Parameshwara on Monday said the state government is reconsidering the cash awards for sportspersons by comparing them with the incentives offered by other states.

Speaking to reporters near the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha, Parameshwara said he had already discussed the matter with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and that the revised prize amounts would be announced on Tuesday.

"We are reconsidering the prize money given to sportspersons in the state by comparing it with other states. I have already discussed this with the Chief Minister. We will announce tomorrow how much prize money should be given to sportspersons," he said.

Parameshwara said he had personally spoken to several successful athletes, including Poovamma, regarding the incentives being provided by the government.

"We tried to contact and congratulate Poovamma when she was in Japan, but we could not reach her at that time. Within an hour or two of her return to India, I contacted her and spoke to her. I have spoken not only to Poovamma but also to several other athletes," he said.

He said the government had collected information about the cash awards being offered by other states and was examining the details.

"Sportspersons have told us that higher amounts are being given in other states. We have obtained that information and examined it. I have already discussed with the Chief Minister the need to reconsider the prize money in Karnataka," Parameshwara said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Chief Minister and he would jointly announce the revised prize money to be offered to sportspersons on Tuesday.

"We will announce tomorrow how much the prize money should be increased," he said.

It can be noted M.R. Poovamma, a member of the Indian women's 4x400-metre relay team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games, expressed dissatisfaction over Karnataka's cash reward of Rs 35 lakh for a gold medal, urging the state government to enhance the cash rewards for medal-winning athletes to provide greater financial support.

She also felt disappointed that no state leaders or district officials called to congratulate her immediately after her win in Japan. She urged the state to improve support and increase financial incentives for future athletes.

Chief Minister Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara contacted her over phone later, and CM Shivakumar invited her for a meeting to discuss enhancing the state's sports reward policies.

IANS

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