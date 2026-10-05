Kazakhstan Opens Seasonal Border Post Near Russian Border

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A border post has been opened at the foot of Mount Belukha in Kazakhstan's East Kazakhstan Region, near the border with Russia, the regional akimat's press service reported.

"A modular border post has been built at the foot of Belukha, the highest peak of the Altai Mountains, in the Katon-Karagai district of the East Kazakhstan Region," the statement said.

According to the regional authorities, four border guards will be stationed at the post. Duty will be carried out annually from early June through September.

Authorities noted that the Belukha area attracts a significant number of foreign tourists seeking to climb the mountain.

"Belukha is one of the strategically important and unique natural areas in the east of the country. Alongside ensuring border security, tourism is also actively developing here. Therefore, creating comfortable conditions for border guards to carry out their duties is one of our key priorities," East Kazakhstan Region Governor Nuryumbet Saktaganov noted.

Earlier reports said that a modern ski resort and a large 40-hectare eco-park are planned for the East Kazakhstan Region.