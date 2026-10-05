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Global Permanent Magnets Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Electrification, Evs, And Renewable Energy Drive 5.58% CAGR Toward USD 39.55 Billion


2026-10-05 05:05:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Permanent Magnets Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Permanent Magnets Market research report provides a strategic assessment of an industry central to electrification, automation, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and defense. The market is projected to reach USD 28.47 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 5.58% to USD 39.55 billion by 2032. Its analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting growth drivers, technology developments, supply chain vulnerabilities, and emerging regional opportunities.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Permanent magnets generate continuous magnetic fields without external power, making them essential for electric motors, generators, sensors, actuators, robotics, wind turbines, medical equipment, speakers, and precision control systems.

  • Key materials: Neodymium-iron-boron, samarium-cobalt, ferrite, and alnico, each offering different levels of magnetic strength, temperature stability, corrosion resistance, and cost efficiency.
  • Demand catalysts: Electric mobility, energy-efficient motor regulations, grid modernization, factory automation, renewable energy investment, and defense modernization.
  • Structural risks: Concentrated rare earth mining and refining, geopolitical trade controls, environmental permitting requirements, and limited recycling scale.

Transformative Industry Shifts

Electrification and sustainability mandates are increasing demand for high-performance magnets in electric vehicles, hybrid powertrains, e-bikes, rail systems, heat pumps, wind turbines, appliances, and industrial robots. At the same time, governments and manufacturers are diversifying mining, separation, alloying, and magnet production capacity to reduce dependence on concentrated supply sources.

Recycling is becoming a strategic priority, particularly for recovering neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium from end-of-life equipment. Grain boundary diffusion, reduced heavy rare earth content, bonded magnets, additive manufacturing, and improved ferrite performance are also reshaping product development. These insights enable companies to identify market-entry opportunities and align investment with evolving material and application requirements.

Artificial Intelligence and Technology Innovation

  • Materials informatics accelerates composition screening and optimization of coercivity, remanence, temperature performance, and rare earth content.
  • Machine learning improves powder metallurgy, sintering, coating, machining, magnetization, and process consistency.
  • Computer vision supports detection of cracks, coating defects, chips, and dimensional deviations.
  • AI-enabled simulation optimizes magnetic circuits while reducing material consumption and maintaining torque, efficiency, and thermal performance.
  • Predictive analytics strengthens disruption monitoring, inventory planning, and critical mineral risk management.

Regional Market Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Leads through rare earth processing, magnet manufacturing, electric vehicles, electronics, automation, and wind power. China remains pivotal, while Japan and South Korea lead in precision engineering and high-reliability applications.
  • Europe: Prioritizes strategic autonomy, recycling, electric mobility, offshore wind, heat pumps, and efficient industrial systems.
  • North America: Focuses on critical mineral security, domestic processing, defense resilience, recycling, and advanced manufacturing.
  • Latin America: Offers opportunities through mineral resources, renewable energy, automotive production, and infrastructure modernization.
  • Africa and the Middle East: Present longer-term potential in responsible mineral development, industrial diversification, electrification, water systems, and renewable energy.

Coverage of NATO, G7, BRICS, EU, ASEAN, and GCC priorities clarifies how security, industrial policy, and clean-energy investment influence demand. Country-level insights spanning China, the United States, Japan, Germany, India, Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, and other major markets strengthen competitive positioning and geographic expansion decisions.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Diversify suppliers across rare earth oxides, metals, alloys, and finished magnets.
  • Balance material performance, lifecycle cost, temperature tolerance, and regulatory requirements.
  • Expand automation, AI-enabled quality control, and digital traceability.
  • Integrate recycling, product take-back, and magnet recovery into procurement strategies.
  • Monitor export controls, environmental standards, and responsible sourcing rules.
  • Collaborate with customers early to optimize efficiency, weight, thermal management, and durability.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 39.55 billion by 2032.
  • Electrification, automation, renewable energy, and defense are primary growth engines.
  • Supply resilience and rare earth diversification are becoming competitive necessities.
  • AI, advanced manufacturing, and recycling offer practical routes to efficiency and risk mitigation.
  • Regional and country analysis reveals actionable opportunities for investment, sourcing, and market entry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 192
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $39.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Permanent Magnets Market, by Material Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Alnico
7.3. Ferrite
7.4. Neodymium Iron Boron
7.5. Samarium Cobalt
8. Permanent Magnets Market, by Magnet Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bonded Magnets
8.3. Sintered Magnets
9. Permanent Magnets Market, by Product Form
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Block
9.3. Cylinder
9.4. Disc
9.5. Ring
9.6. Sheet
10. Permanent Magnets Market, by Coating Type
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Uncoated
10.3. Nickel Copper Nickel
10.4. Epoxy
10.5. Zinc
10.6. Gold
10.7. Parylene
11. Permanent Magnets Market, by Operating Temperature
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Low Temperature (< 80C)
11.3. Medium Temperature (80C - 150C)
11.4. High Temperature (150C - 250C)
11.5. Very High Temperature (> 250C)
12. Permanent Magnets Market, by Motor Type
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
12.2.1. Interior Permanent Magnet Motor (IPM)
12.2.2. Surface Permanent Magnet Motor (SPM)
12.3. Brushless DC Motor (BLDC)
13. Permanent Magnets Market, by End Use Application
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Aerospace & Defense
13.2.1. Guidance Systems
13.2.2. Actuators
13.2.3. Sensors
13.2.4. Satellite Components
13.3. Automotive
13.3.1. xEV traction motors
13.3.2. ICE auxiliaries
13.3.3. HEV traction
13.4. Consumer Electronics
13.4.1. Smartphones Components
13.4.2. Speakers & Audio Devices
13.4.3. Wearable Devices
13.5. Healthcare
13.5.1. MRI Systems
13.5.2. Diagnostic Equipment
13.5.3. Medical Devices
13.6. Industrial Equipment
13.6.1. Magnetic Separation
13.6.2. Holding & Lifting Equipment
13.7. Home Appliances
13.7.1. Air-conditioner compressors
13.7.2. Refrigerator compressors
13.7.3. Washing machine motors
13.8. Energy
13.8.1. Wind direct-drive generators
13.8.2. PM generators
14. Permanent Magnets Market, by Distribution Channel
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. Offline
14.3. Online
15. Permanent Magnets Market, by Region
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. Europe
15.4. North America
15.5. Latin America
15.6. Africa
15.7. Middle East
16. Permanent Magnets Market, by Group
 16.1. Introduction
16.2. NATO
16.3. G7
16.4. BRICS
16.5. European Union
16.6. ASEAN
16.7. GCC
17. Permanent Magnets Market, by Country
 17.1. Introduction
17.2. China
17.3. United States
17.4. Japan
17.5. Germany
17.6. India
17.7. Canada
17.8. United Kingdom
17.9. Australia
17.10. Brazil
17.11. South Korea
17.12. France
17.13. Mexico
17.14. Italy
17.15. Russia
17.16. Spain
18. Competitive Landscape
 18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
 19.1. Proterial, Ltd.
19.2. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
19.3. Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG
19.4. Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation
19.5. Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.
19.6. TDK Corporation
19.7. Electron Energy Corporation
19.8. Lynas Corporation Ltd.
19.9. SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.
19.10. ZheJiang Stilwell Electronics Co.,LTD
19.11. Eclipse Magnetics Ltd
19.12. Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.
19.13. AIC Magnetics Ltd.
19.14. Adams Magnetic Products, LLC
19.15. Allstar Magnetics, LLC
19.16. BGRIMM Magnetic Materials and Technology Co. Limited
19.17. Bunting Magnetics Co.
19.18. Chengudu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd.
19.19. Dexter Magnetic Technologies
19.20. Goudsmit Magnetics
19.21. Integrated Magnetics
19.22. Master Magnetics, Inc.
19.23. Ningbo Jintian Copper Group
19.24. Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd.
19.25. Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.
19.26. Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc.
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [366]
For more information about this report visit

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