Global Permanent Magnets Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Electrification, Evs, And Renewable Energy Drive 5.58% CAGR Toward USD 39.55 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$28.47 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$39.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Permanent Magnets Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Alnico
7.3. Ferrite
7.4. Neodymium Iron Boron
7.5. Samarium Cobalt
8. Permanent Magnets Market, by Magnet Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bonded Magnets
8.3. Sintered Magnets
9. Permanent Magnets Market, by Product Form
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Block
9.3. Cylinder
9.4. Disc
9.5. Ring
9.6. Sheet
10. Permanent Magnets Market, by Coating Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Uncoated
10.3. Nickel Copper Nickel
10.4. Epoxy
10.5. Zinc
10.6. Gold
10.7. Parylene
11. Permanent Magnets Market, by Operating Temperature
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Low Temperature (< 80C)
11.3. Medium Temperature (80C - 150C)
11.4. High Temperature (150C - 250C)
11.5. Very High Temperature (> 250C)
12. Permanent Magnets Market, by Motor Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
12.2.1. Interior Permanent Magnet Motor (IPM)
12.2.2. Surface Permanent Magnet Motor (SPM)
12.3. Brushless DC Motor (BLDC)
13. Permanent Magnets Market, by End Use Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Aerospace & Defense
13.2.1. Guidance Systems
13.2.2. Actuators
13.2.3. Sensors
13.2.4. Satellite Components
13.3. Automotive
13.3.1. xEV traction motors
13.3.2. ICE auxiliaries
13.3.3. HEV traction
13.4. Consumer Electronics
13.4.1. Smartphones Components
13.4.2. Speakers & Audio Devices
13.4.3. Wearable Devices
13.5. Healthcare
13.5.1. MRI Systems
13.5.2. Diagnostic Equipment
13.5.3. Medical Devices
13.6. Industrial Equipment
13.6.1. Magnetic Separation
13.6.2. Holding & Lifting Equipment
13.7. Home Appliances
13.7.1. Air-conditioner compressors
13.7.2. Refrigerator compressors
13.7.3. Washing machine motors
13.8. Energy
13.8.1. Wind direct-drive generators
13.8.2. PM generators
14. Permanent Magnets Market, by Distribution Channel
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Offline
14.3. Online
15. Permanent Magnets Market, by Region
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. Europe
15.4. North America
15.5. Latin America
15.6. Africa
15.7. Middle East
16. Permanent Magnets Market, by Group
16.1. Introduction
16.2. NATO
16.3. G7
16.4. BRICS
16.5. European Union
16.6. ASEAN
16.7. GCC
17. Permanent Magnets Market, by Country
17.1. Introduction
17.2. China
17.3. United States
17.4. Japan
17.5. Germany
17.6. India
17.7. Canada
17.8. United Kingdom
17.9. Australia
17.10. Brazil
17.11. South Korea
17.12. France
17.13. Mexico
17.14. Italy
17.15. Russia
17.16. Spain
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
19.1. Proterial, Ltd.
19.2. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
19.3. Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG
19.4. Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation
19.5. Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.
19.6. TDK Corporation
19.7. Electron Energy Corporation
19.8. Lynas Corporation Ltd.
19.9. SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.
19.10. ZheJiang Stilwell Electronics Co.,LTD
19.11. Eclipse Magnetics Ltd
19.12. Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.
19.13. AIC Magnetics Ltd.
19.14. Adams Magnetic Products, LLC
19.15. Allstar Magnetics, LLC
19.16. BGRIMM Magnetic Materials and Technology Co. Limited
19.17. Bunting Magnetics Co.
19.18. Chengudu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd.
19.19. Dexter Magnetic Technologies
19.20. Goudsmit Magnetics
19.21. Integrated Magnetics
19.22. Master Magnetics, Inc.
19.23. Ningbo Jintian Copper Group
19.24. Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd.
19.25. Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.
19.26. Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc.
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [366]
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