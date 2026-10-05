Global Permanent Magnets Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Electrification, Evs, And Renewable Energy Drive 5.58% CAGR Toward USD 39.55 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Permanent Magnets Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Permanent Magnets Market research report provides a strategic assessment of an industry central to electrification, automation, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and defense. The market is projected to reach USD 28.47 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 5.58% to USD 39.55 billion by 2032. Its analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting growth drivers, technology developments, supply chain vulnerabilities, and emerging regional opportunities. Market Scope and Growth Drivers Permanent magnets generate continuous magnetic fields without external power, making them essential for electric motors, generators, sensors, actuators, robotics, wind turbines, medical equipment, speakers, and precision control systems.

Key materials: Neodymium-iron-boron, samarium-cobalt, ferrite, and alnico, each offering different levels of magnetic strength, temperature stability, corrosion resistance, and cost efficiency.

Demand catalysts: Electric mobility, energy-efficient motor regulations, grid modernization, factory automation, renewable energy investment, and defense modernization. Structural risks: Concentrated rare earth mining and refining, geopolitical trade controls, environmental permitting requirements, and limited recycling scale. Transformative Industry Shifts Electrification and sustainability mandates are increasing demand for high-performance magnets in electric vehicles, hybrid powertrains, e-bikes, rail systems, heat pumps, wind turbines, appliances, and industrial robots. At the same time, governments and manufacturers are diversifying mining, separation, alloying, and magnet production capacity to reduce dependence on concentrated supply sources. Recycling is becoming a strategic priority, particularly for recovering neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium from end-of-life equipment. Grain boundary diffusion, reduced heavy rare earth content, bonded magnets, additive manufacturing, and improved ferrite performance are also reshaping product development. These insights enable companies to identify market-entry opportunities and align investment with evolving material and application requirements. Artificial Intelligence and Technology Innovation

Materials informatics accelerates composition screening and optimization of coercivity, remanence, temperature performance, and rare earth content.

Machine learning improves powder metallurgy, sintering, coating, machining, magnetization, and process consistency.

Computer vision supports detection of cracks, coating defects, chips, and dimensional deviations.

AI-enabled simulation optimizes magnetic circuits while reducing material consumption and maintaining torque, efficiency, and thermal performance. Predictive analytics strengthens disruption monitoring, inventory planning, and critical mineral risk management. Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific: Leads through rare earth processing, magnet manufacturing, electric vehicles, electronics, automation, and wind power. China remains pivotal, while Japan and South Korea lead in precision engineering and high-reliability applications.

Europe: Prioritizes strategic autonomy, recycling, electric mobility, offshore wind, heat pumps, and efficient industrial systems.

North America: Focuses on critical mineral security, domestic processing, defense resilience, recycling, and advanced manufacturing.

Latin America: Offers opportunities through mineral resources, renewable energy, automotive production, and infrastructure modernization. Africa and the Middle East: Present longer-term potential in responsible mineral development, industrial diversification, electrification, water systems, and renewable energy. Coverage of NATO, G7, BRICS, EU, ASEAN, and GCC priorities clarifies how security, industrial policy, and clean-energy investment influence demand. Country-level insights spanning China, the United States, Japan, Germany, India, Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, and other major markets strengthen competitive positioning and geographic expansion decisions. Strategic Recommendations

Diversify suppliers across rare earth oxides, metals, alloys, and finished magnets.

Balance material performance, lifecycle cost, temperature tolerance, and regulatory requirements.

Expand automation, AI-enabled quality control, and digital traceability.

Integrate recycling, product take-back, and magnet recovery into procurement strategies.

Monitor export controls, environmental standards, and responsible sourcing rules. Collaborate with customers early to optimize efficiency, weight, thermal management, and durability. Key Takeaways from This Report

The market is forecast to reach USD 39.55 billion by 2032.

Electrification, automation, renewable energy, and defense are primary growth engines.

Supply resilience and rare earth diversification are becoming competitive necessities.

AI, advanced manufacturing, and recycling offer practical routes to efficiency and risk mitigation. Regional and country analysis reveals actionable opportunities for investment, sourcing, and market entry. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $39.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Permanent Magnets Market, by Material Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Alnico

7.3. Ferrite

7.4. Neodymium Iron Boron

7.5. Samarium Cobalt

8. Permanent Magnets Market, by Magnet Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bonded Magnets

8.3. Sintered Magnets

9. Permanent Magnets Market, by Product Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Block

9.3. Cylinder

9.4. Disc

9.5. Ring

9.6. Sheet

10. Permanent Magnets Market, by Coating Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Uncoated

10.3. Nickel Copper Nickel

10.4. Epoxy

10.5. Zinc

10.6. Gold

10.7. Parylene

11. Permanent Magnets Market, by Operating Temperature

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Low Temperature (< 80C)

11.3. Medium Temperature (80C - 150C)

11.4. High Temperature (150C - 250C)

11.5. Very High Temperature (> 250C)

12. Permanent Magnets Market, by Motor Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

12.2.1. Interior Permanent Magnet Motor (IPM)

12.2.2. Surface Permanent Magnet Motor (SPM)

12.3. Brushless DC Motor (BLDC)

13. Permanent Magnets Market, by End Use Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Aerospace & Defense

13.2.1. Guidance Systems

13.2.2. Actuators

13.2.3. Sensors

13.2.4. Satellite Components

13.3. Automotive

13.3.1. xEV traction motors

13.3.2. ICE auxiliaries

13.3.3. HEV traction

13.4. Consumer Electronics

13.4.1. Smartphones Components

13.4.2. Speakers & Audio Devices

13.4.3. Wearable Devices

13.5. Healthcare

13.5.1. MRI Systems

13.5.2. Diagnostic Equipment

13.5.3. Medical Devices

13.6. Industrial Equipment

13.6.1. Magnetic Separation

13.6.2. Holding & Lifting Equipment

13.7. Home Appliances

13.7.1. Air-conditioner compressors

13.7.2. Refrigerator compressors

13.7.3. Washing machine motors

13.8. Energy

13.8.1. Wind direct-drive generators

13.8.2. PM generators

14. Permanent Magnets Market, by Distribution Channel

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Offline

14.3. Online

15. Permanent Magnets Market, by Region

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Asia-Pacific

15.3. Europe

15.4. North America

15.5. Latin America

15.6. Africa

15.7. Middle East

16. Permanent Magnets Market, by Group

16.1. Introduction

16.2. NATO

16.3. G7

16.4. BRICS

16.5. European Union

16.6. ASEAN

16.7. GCC

17. Permanent Magnets Market, by Country

17.1. Introduction

17.2. China

17.3. United States

17.4. Japan

17.5. Germany

17.6. India

17.7. Canada

17.8. United Kingdom

17.9. Australia

17.10. Brazil

17.11. South Korea

17.12. France

17.13. Mexico

17.14. Italy

17.15. Russia

17.16. Spain

18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

19. Company Profiles

19.1. Proterial, Ltd.

19.2. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

19.3. Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

19.4. Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation

19.5. Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

19.6. TDK Corporation

19.7. Electron Energy Corporation

19.8. Lynas Corporation Ltd.

19.9. SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.

19.10. ZheJiang Stilwell Electronics Co.,LTD

19.11. Eclipse Magnetics Ltd

19.12. Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.

19.13. AIC Magnetics Ltd.

19.14. Adams Magnetic Products, LLC

19.15. Allstar Magnetics, LLC

19.16. BGRIMM Magnetic Materials and Technology Co. Limited

19.17. Bunting Magnetics Co.

19.18. Chengudu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd.

19.19. Dexter Magnetic Technologies

19.20. Goudsmit Magnetics

19.21. Integrated Magnetics

19.22. Master Magnetics, Inc.

19.23. Ningbo Jintian Copper Group

19.24. Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd.

19.25. Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.

19.26. Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc.

20. Key Experts



List of Figures [27]

List of Tables [366]

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