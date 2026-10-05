Name A T.Rex, Blue Whale At Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi How To Apply

The competition is open to the public; the two winning names will be displayed permanently alongside the specimens

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi has launched a public competition to "name two giants", the most significant specimens in its collection. One is a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that ranks among the five most complete ever found; the other is a 25-metre blue whale, the largest animal species known to have ever lived.

The two winning names will be displayed permanently alongside the specimens.

Pointing out that the names will be spoken by scientists, tourists, and school groups "for generations to come", and featured in educational materials, the museum urges participants to be original and "think like a scientist, a storyteller and a historian". Names that translate well across Arabic and English, and hold significance in both languages, "is strongly encouraged," the museum said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. How to apply Go to the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi website, and click on the "Name two giants. Your chance to make history" icon.

You will then have to fill out personal details, including name, number, email, nationality and others.

Entries opened on October 5 and are set to close on October 25. There is no limit on the number of suggestions each participant can make.

Once entries close, a jury of experts from the museum, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will assess the submissions. The winners will be revealed in November; each winner will receive a commemorative prize from the museum.

The campaign is open to everyone. Those under 18 years old will need the consent of their parent or legal guardian, according to the museum website.

The competition is not for formal names. Species are formally named when they are discovered, and Abu Dhabi has specimens named after it. These fossils discovered in the emirate, many of them on display in the museum's galleries, include:

Abudhabia baynunensis, an extinct gerbil that lived around seven to eight million years ago Hipparion abudhabiense, an extinct three-toed horse that once roamed the region's ancient grasslands Stegotetrabelodon emiratus, a four-tusked elephant whose name honours the Emirates

Specimen names can also honour the people who found them. Stan, one of the two T. rex skeletons at the museum, is named after Stan Sacrison, the amateur palaeontologist who discovered the fossil.

The museum's second T. rex, a male displayed alongside Stan, and its female blue whale, which washed ashore on Canada's east coast in 2021, are the two specimens now awaiting names.

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