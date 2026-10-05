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Benchmarking Asia's Global Hubs: Hong Kong General Chamber Of Commerce Unveils The Asian Cities Internationality Index 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Tracking 11 major cities to assess internationality, the index provides data-driven insights to shape urban policy, guide business strategy, and encourage regional exchange HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and independent research firm Ipsos launched the second edition of the Asian Cities Internationality Index (ACII), a comprehensive evaluation of 11 major hubs across seven core dimensions. By assessing cities on Business and Economy, Quality of Life, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Innovation and Ideas, Human Capital Diversity, Cultural Interaction, and Government and Legal System for Business, the multifaceted index equips policymakers and business leaders with actionable strategies to elevate Asia's standing in the global economy.
This year, Hong Kong continued to be Asia's top international city and the region's premier gateway for regional and global operations. Out of a maximum score of 100, Hong Kong ranked first with 74.6 (up from 73.7 in 2025), followed by Singapore and Seoul. Elsewhere across the region, Tokyo adjusted to fourth, while Shanghai retained fifth, leading the region in innovation. Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei each demonstrated their distinct strengths, as Mumbai rose to ninth place, representing its growing emergence as a globally oriented business hub. Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh City rounded out the list at 10 and 11 respectively.
“By launching the ACII 2026, HKGCC provides a vital, data-driven tool to understand the shifting competitive landscape in Asia”, said HKGCC Chairman Jacob Kam.“Hong Kong's top ranking proves our fundamental resilience and underscores that global businesses continue to view the city as the ultimate bridge between East and West. From a broader perspective, the ACII provides the strategic insights necessary for Asian cities to collaborate and complement one another's strengths, fostering a formidable regional economic cluster.”
Download the full report at:
This year, Hong Kong continued to be Asia's top international city and the region's premier gateway for regional and global operations. Out of a maximum score of 100, Hong Kong ranked first with 74.6 (up from 73.7 in 2025), followed by Singapore and Seoul. Elsewhere across the region, Tokyo adjusted to fourth, while Shanghai retained fifth, leading the region in innovation. Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei each demonstrated their distinct strengths, as Mumbai rose to ninth place, representing its growing emergence as a globally oriented business hub. Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh City rounded out the list at 10 and 11 respectively.
“By launching the ACII 2026, HKGCC provides a vital, data-driven tool to understand the shifting competitive landscape in Asia”, said HKGCC Chairman Jacob Kam.“Hong Kong's top ranking proves our fundamental resilience and underscores that global businesses continue to view the city as the ultimate bridge between East and West. From a broader perspective, the ACII provides the strategic insights necessary for Asian cities to collaborate and complement one another's strengths, fostering a formidable regional economic cluster.”
Download the full report at:
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