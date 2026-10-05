Nurse Educators Shape The Future Of Surgical Care

After nearly a decade working as a nurse, Valerie moved from the operating room to the classroom. Now a lecturer at the School of Peri-operative and Critical Care Nursing in Accra, Ghana, she draws on her clinical experience to prepare other Ghanaian healthcare professionals to care for surgical patients.

Valerie also facilitates training through the Medical Simulation Skills Institute in Accra. In her curriculum, she uses illustrations and practical scenarios to help students understand and adapt to whatever happens in the operating room.

“I won't have this energy and strength all the days of my life, so I need to impact others,” Valerie said.“Surgery is already a stressful experience, and we need to have people ready to facilitate that experience so that, even though it's difficult for patients and their families, we alleviate this burden by offering them the best care they deserve.”

Valerie has continued to seek opportunities to learn alongside her teaching. During an academic leave, she returned to the operating room as a Mercy Ships volunteer on board the Africa Mercy® in Madagascar and later served twice on board the Global Mercy in Sierra Leone.

On board the floating hospitals, she observed how teams coordinated patient care before, during, and after surgery.

Valerie planned to share this knowledge with her students in Ghana.

Investing Educators Behind Safe Surgery

Observed annually on 5 October, World Teachers' Day recognizes educators and their role in shaping society. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the adoption of the UNESCO/International Labour Organization Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, a standard-setting instrument that establishes guidelines for initial training, continuing professional development and classroom teaching-learning conditions.

Healthcare educators such as Valerie help develop the skilled workforce needed to provide safe surgery. Their influence extends beyond individual students to patients, families, and healthcare systems.

Valerie's story comes as the Global Mercy begins a 10-month field service mission in Ghana. Working in partnership with the Ghanaian government, Mercy Ships is providing free specialized surgery and helping to support the country's National Surgical, Obstetric, and Anesthesia Plan (NSOAP).

Education, mentoring, and workforce development are all part of the field service in Ghana. Mercy Ships is working with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives to support postgraduate training through placements aboard the ship. These education and training programs are being developed to strengthen healthcare professionals' skills and support Ghana's surgical priorities.

One Teacher, Many Lives Impacted

Among the students influenced by Valerie is Gabriel, who was completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Accra. Gabriel described her as one of his favorite lecturers, and praising her clear and thorough teaching.

Her influence has deeply shaped his ambitions. Gabriel hopes that, after gaining sufficient clinical experience, he can become a nurse educator himself.

Gabriel will care for many patients throughout his career. If he becomes an educator, he will prepare others to do the same, just as Valerie did for him.

“You are helping save a life because you train those who are going to work,” he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mercy Ships.

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ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 70 countries serve on board the world's two largest nongovernmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerating access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries, as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit MercyShips and follow @MercyShips on social media.