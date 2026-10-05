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EUR/USD Signal 05/10: Break-And-Retest Suggests A Rebound
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1325. Add a stop-loss at 1.1150. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1150. Add a stop-loss at 1.1325.
The key catalysts for the EUR/USD pair will be the upcoming European and US services and composite PMI reports. These reports will provide more hints on the health of the respective economies. Most importantly, the Fed will release minutes of the last meeting on Wednesday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a steep sell-off in the past few weeks as odds of a Fed rate hike jumped. This sell-off also coincided with the rising US and European government bond yields.The pair slumped below the crucial support level of 1.1326, its lowest level on June 24, invalidating the double-bottom pattern. This pattern is usually a popular reversal signs in technical analysis.The most likely scenario is where the pair rebounds and retests the key resistance level of 1.1326 and then resumes the downtrend. This pattern is one of the most common continuation signs in technical analysis.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using
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