Global Power Module Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2034) Electric Vehicles And Renewable Energy Drive 8.3% CAGR Toward A US$44.79 Billion Market By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific leads as EV adoption, semiconductor hubs and industrialization drive demand; electrification, renewables and automation unlock growth opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Module Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Power Module Market to Reach US$44.79 Billion by 2034

The global power module market was valued at US$22.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$44.79 billion by 2034. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% during 2026-2034, supported by vehicle electrification, renewable energy deployment, industrial automation, and rising demand for energy-efficient power management systems.

Regional Power Module Market Overview

The power module market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, followed by North America and Europe. The region benefits from established semiconductor manufacturing hubs, rapid industrialization, and expanding electric vehicle production across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Government programs promoting energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and advanced manufacturing are also strengthening regional demand.

North America and Europe are expected to maintain steady growth as investments increase in automotive electronics, renewable power infrastructure, electric vehicle charging networks, and industrial automation. The modernization of power grids and rising adoption of high-performance electronic systems are creating additional opportunities for power module manufacturers in these regions.

Automotive Electrification Drives Market Demand

The automotive industry represents a major application area for power module devices. Modern electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) depend on power electronics for battery management systems, electric drivetrains, onboard chargers, inverters, and power control units. Components such as diodes, MOSFETs, and IGBTs support efficient power conversion and switching across high-voltage automotive systems.

As vehicle manufacturers accelerate the transition toward electrification, demand is increasing for power modules that deliver improved energy efficiency, enhanced thermal performance, greater reliability, and higher power density. Continued investment in electric mobility and charging infrastructure is expected to reinforce long-term market expansion.

Industrial Equipment and Consumer Electronics Applications

Power modules are also widely integrated into power supplies, adapters, motor drives, lighting systems, home appliances, robotics, and manufacturing equipment. Industrial automation systems increasingly require components capable of supporting high-current and high-voltage operations while maintaining operational reliability. Demand for compact, energy-efficient consumer devices and advanced industrial control platforms is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate high-performance power module technologies into new product designs.

Power Module Market Future Trend

A key trend shaping the market is the global shift toward electrification and efficient power management. Rapid growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy installations, battery storage, and smart power infrastructure is increasing demand for semiconductor devices that can accommodate higher power densities and faster switching speeds. Power modules are essential to power conversion in solar inverters, wind energy systems, battery management platforms, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Advancements in semiconductor materials, thermal management, and compact module architecture are expected to improve system performance and create new opportunities across automotive, energy, industrial, and consumer electronics applications.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in the global power module market study include Infineon Technologies AG, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ROHM CO., LTD., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, and Littelfuse, Inc. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape and broader industry ecosystem.

Research Methodology

The power module market analysis was developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources supplied qualitative and quantitative market information, segment analysis, and forecasts. Primary interviews with vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders were used to validate findings and provide industry insights.

Reasons to Buy



Reduce the time required to identify global power module market growth, size, leading companies, and key segments.

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Evaluate emerging industry trends and develop effective long-term strategies across the value chain.

Develop or modify expansion plans based on opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Assess market drivers, restraints, competitive developments, and regional growth prospects. Improve decision-making related to products, market segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Power Module Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Materials/Components

2.2.2 Manufacturing Process/Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End-User

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (As per the nearest HS Code)

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.10 Patent Analysis

2.11 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Power Module Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Power Module Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Power Module Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Power Module Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Power Module Market Revenue Analysis - Material

6.1 Power Module Market Forecasts and Analysis by Material

6.2 Silicon (SI)

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Silicon (SI) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.3 Silicon Carbide (SIC)

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.4 Gallium Nitride (GAN)

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Gallium Nitride (GAN) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Others Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Power Module Market Revenue Analysis - Industry Vertical

7.1 Power Module Market Forecasts and Analysis by Industry Vertical

7.2 ICT

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 ICT Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.3 Automotive and Transportation

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Automotive and Transportation Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Consumer Electronics Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.5 Industrial

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Industrial Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.6 Education

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Education Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.7 Media and Entertainment

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Media and Entertainment Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.8 Government and Public Sector

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Government and Public Sector Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Others Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Power Module Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Power Module Market Overview

8.1.2 North America: Power Module Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 North America: Power Module Market - By Segmentation

8.1.3.1 Material

8.1.3.2 Industry Vertical

8.1.4 North America: Power Module Market Breakdown by Countries

8.1.4.1 United States Market

8.1.4.1.1 United States: Power Module Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.1.2 United States: Power Module Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.1.2.1 Material

8.1.4.1.2.2 Industry Vertical

8.1.4.2 Canada Market

8.1.4.3 Mexico Market

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 United Kingdom

8.2.5 Russia

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Australia

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 South Africa

8.4.2 Saudi Arabia

8.4.3 U.A.E

8.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.5 South and Central America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South and Central America

9. Power Module Market Industry Landscape

10. Power Module Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 Infineon Technologies AG

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

10.3 STMicroelectronics

10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.5 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

10.6 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

10.7 ROHM CO., LTD

10.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.9 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

10.10 Littelfuse, Inc

11. List of Additional Companies Analyzed

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.3 Meet Our Analysts

12.4 About the Analyst

12.5 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [0]

List of Figures [0]

Companies

The List of Companies - Power Module Market

? Infineon Technologies AG

? Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

? STMicroelectronics

? Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

? Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

? Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

? ROHM CO., LTD.

? Renesas Electronics Corporation

? Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

? Littelfuse, Inc

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