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Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2026-10-05 04:20:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 13 August 2026 up to 29 January 2027. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”)

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 28 September to 2 October 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 46,698 781,826,240
28 September 2026 250 22,368.5600 5,592,140
29 September 2026 250 22,675.1200 5,668,780
30 September 2026 250 22,955.0400 5,738,760
1 October 2026 250 22,519.2800 5,629,820
2 October 2026 250 22,971.1200 5,742,780
Total 28-2 October Friday 1,250 28,372,280
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 9,700 207,844,150
Accumulated under the program 47,948 810,198,520
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 186,792 3,203,183,822
28 September 2026 877 23,286.9783 20,422,680
29 September 2026 877 23,380.3535 20,504,570
30 September 2026 877 23,849.0194 20,915,590
1 October 2026 877 23,183.0559 20,331,540
2 October 2026 877 23,838.3352 20,906,220
Total 28-2 October Friday 4,385 103,080,600
Bought from the Foundation* 615 23,507.5485 14,457,142
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 38,800 862,853,289
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 191,792 3,320,721,564

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 47,948 A shares and 251,378 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.04% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 October 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 40 2026
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 40 2026

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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