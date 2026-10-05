Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|46,698
|781,826,240
|28 September 2026
|250
|22,368.5600
|5,592,140
|29 September 2026
|250
|22,675.1200
|5,668,780
|30 September 2026
|250
|22,955.0400
|5,738,760
|1 October 2026
|250
|22,519.2800
|5,629,820
|2 October 2026
|250
|22,971.1200
|5,742,780
|Total 28-2 October Friday
|1,250
|28,372,280
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|9,700
|207,844,150
|Accumulated under the program
|47,948
|810,198,520
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|186,792
|3,203,183,822
|28 September 2026
|877
|23,286.9783
|20,422,680
|29 September 2026
|877
|23,380.3535
|20,504,570
|30 September 2026
|877
|23,849.0194
|20,915,590
|1 October 2026
|877
|23,183.0559
|20,331,540
|2 October 2026
|877
|23,838.3352
|20,906,220
|Total 28-2 October Friday
|4,385
|103,080,600
|Bought from the Foundation*
|615
|23,507.5485
|14,457,142
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|38,800
|862,853,289
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|191,792
|3,320,721,564
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 47,948 A shares and 251,378 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.04% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 5 October 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 40 2026
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 40 2026
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