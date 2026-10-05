Justlife And DAC Partner To Bring Cleaning Products Into Professional Home Services Across The UAE

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– Justlife, the region's leading home services platform, has partnered with Henkel to integrate DAC, Henkel's household cleaning brand, into its professional cleaning services across the UAE.

The collaboration brings together Justlife's reach across the UAE's home services market with Henkel's expertise in household cleaning. As part of the partnership, DAC products will be introduced across Justlife's professional cleaning services and promoted through its platform. The partnership reflects how the business continues to evolve, expanding its offering and working with established global brands.

For residents, this means DAC products can now be part of the professional cleaning service they book through Justlife, bringing the products directly into the home as part of their regular cleaning routine. Research shows that cleaning efficacy can vary by product formulation and surface, highlighting the role of product choice alongside professional application. Customers will also be able to discover the range through Justlife's app, emails and social media channels, while in-store activations will provide another opportunity to engage with DAC.

The partnership will be visible at the point of service, with Justlife's professional cleaning teams wearing co-branded uniforms during DAC-integrated visits. Professional teams will also receive monthly DAC product samples supplied by Henkel, with the range discoverable through Justlife's app and social media channels, and in-store activations at select locations across the UAE.

“Convenience today is not simply about having a service available, it is about removing the small steps that make everyday tasks harder to manage. By bringing DAC products into our cleaning services, we are connecting the product with the service at the point where it is actually needed. It gives customers a more accessible way to take care of their homes, while reflecting how expectations around household services are evolving across the UAE”, said

For Henkel, the collaboration gives DAC an opportunity to engage with consumers through a professional home services environment, complementing its presence across traditional retail channels.

“The partnership launches in September 2026, spanning Justlife's cleaning services, digital channels and selected retail activations across the UAE. We are excited to work together”, said

The partnership brings household products and professional home services closer together, creating a more seamless experience for consumers and opening the door to what both companies can build together.

Founded in 2015 by Ali Cagatay Ozcan and Kerem Kuyucu, Justlife is the Middle East's leading super-app for at-home services. Headquartered in Dubai, the company connects users with trained professionals across cleaning, beauty, wellness, and healthcare, bringing care, quality, and ease into everyday life. Built on the simple promise:“We Got You”, Justlife shows up when you need it most. With more than one million users and a network of over 5,000 professionals, the platform has powered over ten million at-home services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. From same-day cleanings to in-home health appointments, Justlife makes everyday tasks feel effortless. Operating across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Justlife continues to support the region's fast-paced lifestyle with services that show up, work hard, and lighten the load.