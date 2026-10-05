Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Lead Star-Studded Team

Team India will bring a star-studded IPL contingent for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes, with seven leading Indian cricketers set to take on the fast-paced six-a-side format from 30 October to 1 November. Leading Team India will be seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside fellow IPL performers Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan, according to a press release from Hong Kong Sixes.

The squad brings together a mix of international experience, explosive batting, all-round ability and specialist bowling to one of cricket's fastest and most entertaining formats. The 2026 edition is also the first with JSW Sports as the Commercial Partner, bringing its experience across leagues and franchises in India and around the world.

Team India Squad

The Team India squad comprises: * Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Captain) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru * Krunal Pandya – Royal Challengers Bengaluru * Shashank Singh – Punjab Kings * Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans * Nitish Rana – Delhi Capitals * Rahul Tripathi – Kolkata Knight Riders * T. Natarajan – Delhi Capitals

A Line-up for a Fast-Paced Format

With only six players on the field, the Hong Kong Sixes is a format where there is little room to settle in. Matches are fast-paced, high-scoring and built around attacking cricket, with batters encouraged to go after the bowling and every player required to contribute across disciplines.

That makes the Indian line-up particularly intriguing. Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings years of international and IPL experience and the ability to make an impact with the new ball, while Krunal Pandya provides the versatility of a proven all-rounder. Nitish Rana adds aggressive stroke play and experience at the top of the order, while Shashank Singh and Rahul Tewatia bring proven finishing ability. Rahul Tripathi adds attacking intent, with T. Natarajan providing a specialist left-arm pace option.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said, "We are very grateful to the Indian cricket authorities for their support in helping us put together arguably one of the strongest sides that has represented India in the history of the Sixes. This will surely prove to be a quantum leap forward in terms of viewership and further validation for this iconic tournament.”

The Challenge Ahead

Team India will return to the Hong Kong Sixes looking to go deeper into the competition after opening their 2025 campaign with a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan, before exiting the tournament following defeats in their subsequent matches. The challenge will be formidable. Pakistan enters the 2026 edition as defending champions, having defeated debutants Kuwait in last year's final to claim a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.

About the Hong Kong Sixes

The 2026 tournament will feature eight major cricketing nations alongside four Associate Members, setting the stage for three days of fast-paced, attacking cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. The Hong Kong Sixes is one of cricket's most distinctive short-format competitions. Played with six players per side, the tournament compresses the intensity of a full cricket match into a rapid-fire format where boundaries, innovative shots, wickets and momentum shifts come thick and fast.

Its compact format also creates opportunities for some of the game's biggest names to showcase a different side of their game, making it particularly suited to a live, entertainment-driven sporting environment. For Indian fans, the 2026 edition brings the added attraction of watching a host of IPL stars step outside the conventional T20 format and adapt their skills to the unique demands of six-a-side cricket.

Tickets and Schedule

Tickets for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes are now on sale at HKD 780 for all three days, giving fans access to three days of international cricket, big hitting and high-energy entertainment. The Hong Kong Sixes return from 30 October to 1 November 2026 - with Team India bringing a formidable dose of IPL firepower to Hong Kong. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)