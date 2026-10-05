Hormuz Will Remain Closed Until Iran's Seven Conditions Are Met: Qalibaf

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran's seven conditions under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) are met, adding that Tehran will not formulate its national security policy based on“posts on X by US officials.”

IRNA reported, quoting Qalibaf, that he said during a parliamentary session that Tehran's position was“completely clear and firm.”

He said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Iran's seven conditions under the Islamabad MoU were met.

He added:“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not a country that formulates its major policies and national security based on posts on X or daily interviews by US officials. We base our actions on the enemy's actual behaviour and actions, not on rhetoric and false narratives in the media.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi separately said that Tehran's seven-point proposal had been conveyed to the US through Qatar and that Iran was awaiting Washington's response.

Al Jazeera subsequently reported, quoting the Iranian government spokesperson, that Tehran had also received a proposal from the US, but provided no further details.

Iran had presented a proposal known as the“seven-day plan” to the US through Qatari mediators. The plan included an end to the conflicts in Iran and Lebanon, the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of oil sanctions and an end to the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

In return, Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and talks between the two sides, including on Iran's nuclear programme, would resume.

kk/sa