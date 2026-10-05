Wakhan Road To China Opens Govt Stresses Economic Development, Security

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wakhan road in Badakhshan, linking Afghanistan with China, was inaugurated today (Sunday). Officials called the project an important economic step, while the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development stressed continued reconstruction and development and warned of serious action against any“rebellion” against the system.

The road is 121 kilometers long, stretching from Broghil to the zero point on the Chinese border.

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MoRRD) said the Wakhan road was built in two phases at a total cost of 365 million afghanis.

The inauguration ceremony was held today in the presence of officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, stressed the continuation of Afghanistan's reconstruction and development efforts at the ceremony.

Referring to improved security and administrative procedures, he said conditions for rebuilding the country had been created and that the opportunity should be used.

He added that government officials, including ministers and governors, were not contractors for development projects.

Mansour also warned opponents of the government, saying that Afghans do not consider anyone's blood lawful and have always taken revenge for the blood of their people.

He said that, under the current circumstances, the IEA was focusing on building the government, reconstruction and development rather than conflict and war.

According to him, anyone who“rebels” against the government will face serious action from the authorities.

He said war no longer had legitimacy and that the physical presence of foreign forces and their policies in Afghanistan had come to an end.

Mullah Rahmatullah Najib, governor of Badakhshan, also rejected reports of insecurity in the province, describing them as false propaganda.

He said security and defense forces were working around the clock to ensure security and that no one would be allowed to engage in activities or movements against the government.

Addressing opponents of the government, he added that no part of the province was outside the control of the IEA and that security had been ensured throughout Badakhshan.

The Badakhshan governor added:“Either you will be killed, or you will be captured and humiliated.”

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the IEA, said at the ceremony that 10 major problems faced by residents of Wakhan had been brought to the attention of the IEA leader and that necessary measures had been taken to address them.

He said activating telecommunications networks, distributing identity cards (tazkiras), providing health services, constructing schools and building roads were among the main problems of district residents and that the government had addressed them.

Fitrat noted that the IEA believed in balanced development across the country and was determined to extend basic services to remote areas as well.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, Deputy Minister for Construction Affairs at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said residents of the Pamir region had faced numerous problems and difficulties in the past.

He added that administrative units, health clinics and other essential services had now been established in Wakhan, and that the IEA had addressed some of the problems faced by Pamir residents through its balanced development approach.

He described the Wakhan road as one of the largest and most important projects in the area, saying its completion would help resolve residents' problems and strengthen the local economy.

Mawlawi Wajihuddin, district governor of Wakhan, said residents were calling for more development projects, particularly in the health sector.

He noted that previously, no one had imagined that the road would one day be built and put into operation.

Mawlawi Wajihuddin praised the IEA leadership's efforts to complete the Wakhan road project and called on the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development to take steps to construct a road from the Broghil border crossing to Ishkashim district as well.

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